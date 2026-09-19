/After Trump ban, CNN, MS NOW denied access to White House grounds

US media outlets CNN and MS NOW were denied access to the White House grounds on Saturday (Sept 19), a day after President Donald Trump announced a ban on the two outlets and Politico over what he called "fake news."

The outlets criticised the move and said it violated their constitutional rights. Both CNN and MS NOW have also indicated they will continue covering the US government and are expected to challenge the restrictions in court.

"The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded with our tax dollars," MS NOW, formerly known as MSNBC, said on X.

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CNN also rejected the ban, saying, "We have a right under the US Constitution to do our reporting without hindrance or interference from the government, and this ban is an illegal assault on this fundamental right."

Politico was also included in Trump’s ban, although there was no immediate response from the outlet.

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW...and Politico...from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump did not point to a specific report that led to the decision. Instead, he said that "media Outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States."

Trump’s long-running clash with media

Trump has repeatedly criticised news organisations during both of his White House terms over coverage that he has disagreed with. He has also filed defamation lawsuits against media outlets and attacked journalists on Truth Social.

It is uncommon for a US president to completely bar news organisations from the White House. During Trump’s first term, CNN reporter Jim Acosta was also barred from the White House, but a court later overturned the decision.

Last year, Trump barred The Associated Press from some White House events after the news agency continued using the term "Gulf of Mexico" instead of "Gulf of America", the name Trump had ordered.

The Trump administration has also introduced tighter controls on journalists during his second term, including deciding which news outlets can take part in the media pool covering events in the Oval Office and aboard Air Force One.

CNN and MS NOW have said they will continue covering the US government despite the restrictions. The outlets are also expected to challenge the bans in court in an effort to regain access to the White House.