/BCCI set to appoint Ramesh Powar as junior selection committee chairman

Former India spinner Ramesh Powar is likely to be appointed as the new chairman of the BCCI’s national junior selection committee. According to media reports, the BCCI is in the process of forming a new junior selection panel, with Powar expected to head the committee. Powar, who previously coached the Indian women’s team, most recently served as the head coach of Gujarat’s senior men’s side during the 2025-26 season. He has now decided to step away from the role.
The BCCI had invited applications for five positions on the junior cricket committee on 24 Aug, 2026. The panel will select India’s age-group teams up to the Under-22 level for domestic and international matches, coaching camps, tours and tournaments.
The committee will also scout young talent, monitor player development, assess team performances and help build a strong bench strength for India’s junior teams. It will also appoint captains, organise junior tournaments and promote awareness about issues such as drugs, betting and match-fixing.
Former players with at least 25 First-Class appearances and a minimum of five years since retirement were eligible to apply for the positions.