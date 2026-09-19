/Stray Kids’ Bang Chan extends $143,915 in support to rehabilitation patients and flood-hit Nepal

South Korean celebrities have often used their platforms to support people facing difficult circumstances, including those affected by natural disasters and those in need of medical care. Stray Kids’ Bang Chan is the latest K-pop star to contribute to such causes towards rehabilitation care in South Korea and flood recovery efforts in Nepal.

Bang Chan's donation to flood-hit Nepal

As per the report The Korea Times, Stray Kids leader and member Bang Chan has donated 200 million won ($143,915) to help patients requiring rehabilitation and support Nepal flood relief efforts. His agency, JYP Entertainment, issued a statement and stated that Ang has delivered 100 million won each to the Seoul Rehabilitation Hospital and the Korean Committee for UNICEF.

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Bang Chan said through a statement released by JYP Entertainment that he hoped his contribution could provide some comfort to people going through difficult circumstances. He also expressed hope that those affected would be able to return to peaceful everyday lives.

Bang Chan's previous donation

This is not the first time Bang Chan has made a significant donation. On his birthday in October 2025, he gave W100 million to Samsung Medical Center to help cover treatment costs for paediatric patients and another W100 million to UNICEF Korea to support children around the world.

In 2024, he also donated W100 million to the Community Chest of Korea to support people with developmental disabilities, becoming a member of the organisation’s Honour Society for major donors. Bang Chan and his Stray Kids bandmates have also contributed to disaster-relief efforts, including support for communities affected by wildfires in South Korea and a fire in Hong Kong.

All about Bang Chan

Born in Seoul in 1997, but grew up in Sydney, Australia. He made his debut with K-pop boy band Stray Kids on March 25, 2018, under JYP Entertainment after a seven-year training period. He personally handpicked the members for Stray Kids and oversees much of the group's acclaimed self-produced discography.