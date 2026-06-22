/K-pop boy group Stray Kids gear up for August return with new album and world tour- Details inside

South Korean boy band Stray Kids in recent times have consistently drawn immense praise for their unique blend of self-produced music, unmatched stage presence and individual talents. The popular group announced a new album and world tour, with a new teaser, much to the excitement of fans. Let's delve in to know on which date they will come back.

Details of new album and world tour of Stray Kids

Taking to their Instagram handle, Stray Kids share a teaser of RUN IT and wrote in the caption, "Stray Kids RUN IT Teaser. https://youtu.be/sFujy0ylYsc. "RUN IT". 2026.06.24 WED 1PM (KST) | 0AM (ET). "THIS & THAT". 2026.08.07 FRI 1PM | 0AM (ET). WORLD TOUR <RUN IT> COMING SOON."

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The album, "This & That", is due out on Aug. 7. It will mark the group's first new album in nine months, following the release of "Do It" from its "Skz It Tape" project in November. Ahead of the album's release, Stray Kids will drop a digital single, "Run It", at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The pre-release track will be included on the forthcoming album.

The group also announced a new world tour, building on the success of its previous run concluded in October. The tour spanned 56 shows across 35 cities, making it the group's largest to date. Further details of the upcoming tour have yet to be announced.

Internet reacts to Stray Kids' announcement

Soon after the K-pop boy group dropped the announcement of their comeback with a new album and world tour, netizens flooded social media platforms with their reactions. One user wrote, "Kinda don't get why they have two of whatever is this, like are they going to release single in June 24, and later in August they would have made a comeback or what is that? I really don't get it."

Another user wrote, "Stay assemble."

"World Tour?. Okay we are here", wrote the third user.

Stray Kids: All about the boy group and recent activities

Stray Kids was formed by agency JYP Entertainment in 2017. The band has eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunkin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and IN. Former member Woojin left the band in 2019. Stray Kids self-produces its recordings; the main production team is 3Racha, consisting of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, with the other members frequently participating in songwriting.

Bang Chan, the leader of the group, had personally selected each member to be a part of the band before filming the eponymous 2017 reality television show, which is unusual in the K-pop industry.

Some of the tracks they have delivered which became popular are God's Menu, Chk Chk Boom, MIROH, MANIAC, Thunderous, LALALALA, Lose My Breath and Walkin on Water, among others.