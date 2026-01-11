/40th Golden Disc Awards: BLACKPINK's Jennie, CORTIS, Stray Kids and more bag awards | Full Winners List

The Golden Disc Awards 2026 was a star-studded night. The event was held at Taipei Dome in Taipei, Taiwan. The award event was hosted by Sung Si Kyung and Moon Ga Young. It honoured some of the best South Korean music released between early November 2024 and early November 2025. From BLACKPINK member Jennie to Stray Kids, many graced the ceremony with their talent and charisma.
Here's the complete list of winners.
Complete list of Winners- Golden Disc Awards 2026
Daesang
Digital Daesang (Song of the Year)- G-Dragon (Home Sweet Home- featuring Taeyang and Daesung)
Album Daesang (Album of the Year)- Stray Kids (Karma)
Artist Daesang (Artist of the Year)- Jennie
Rookie Artist of the Year
-ALLDAY PROJECT
-CORTIS
Golden Disc Upbit Most Popular Artist Award
Make: Jin (BTS)
Female: Hearts2Hearts2
Special Awards
Golden Choice Award: ARrC, Close Your Eyes
Next Generation Award: KiiiKiii
Cosmopolitan Artist Award: IVE
Global Impact Award: Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Best Performance Award: izna
Naver AI Choice Award: TWS, BOYNEXTDOOR
Best Group Award: MONSTA X
Best Album (Bonsang / Main Prize)
NCT WISH – Color
ATEEZ – Golden Hour: Part 2
IVE – IVE EMPATHY
RIIZE – Odyssey
Stray Kids – Karma
G-Dragon – Übermensch
ZEROBASEONE – Never Say Never
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – The Star Chapter: Together
Digital Song Bonsang
Aespa – Dirty Work
ALLDAY PROJECT – Famous
BLACKPINK – Jump
BOYNEXTDOOR – If I Say, I Love You
Jennie – Like JENNIE
LE SSERAFIM – Hot
Rosé – Toxic Till the End
ZO ZAZZ – Don’t You Know