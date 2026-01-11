Google Preferred
40th Golden Disc Awards: BLACKPINK's Jennie, CORTIS, Stray Kids and more bag awards | Full Winners List

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jan 11, 2026, 11:35 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 11:35 IST
Stray Kids, CORTIS and BLACKPINK' Jennie at Golden Disc Awards Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The 40th Golden Disc Awards took place in Taiwan, and several idols graced the ceremony. BLACKPINK member Jennie, Stray Kids, and CORTIS, among others, performed as well. Check out the winner list.

The Golden Disc Awards 2026 was a star-studded night. The event was held at Taipei Dome in Taipei, Taiwan. The award event was hosted by Sung Si Kyung and Moon Ga Young. It honoured some of the best South Korean music released between early November 2024 and early November 2025. From BLACKPINK member Jennie to Stray Kids, many graced the ceremony with their talent and charisma.

Here's the complete list of winners.

Complete list of Winners- Golden Disc Awards 2026

Daesang

Digital Daesang (Song of the Year)- G-Dragon (Home Sweet Home- featuring Taeyang and Daesung)

Album Daesang (Album of the Year)- Stray Kids (Karma)

Artist Daesang (Artist of the Year)- Jennie

Rookie Artist of the Year

-ALLDAY PROJECT

-CORTIS

Golden Disc Upbit Most Popular Artist Award

Make: Jin (BTS)

Female: Hearts2Hearts2

Special Awards

Golden Choice Award: ARrC, Close Your Eyes

Next Generation Award: KiiiKiii

Cosmopolitan Artist Award: IVE

Global Impact Award: Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Best Performance Award: izna

Naver AI Choice Award: TWS, BOYNEXTDOOR

Best Group Award: MONSTA X

Best Album (Bonsang / Main Prize)

NCT WISH – Color

ATEEZ – Golden Hour: Part 2

IVE – IVE EMPATHY

RIIZE – Odyssey

Stray Kids – Karma

G-Dragon – Übermensch

ZEROBASEONE – Never Say Never

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – The Star Chapter: Together

Digital Song Bonsang

Aespa – Dirty Work

ALLDAY PROJECT – Famous

BLACKPINK – Jump

BOYNEXTDOOR – If I Say, I Love You

Jennie – Like JENNIE

LE SSERAFIM – Hot

Rosé – Toxic Till the End

ZO ZAZZ – Don’t You Know

