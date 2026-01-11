/40th Golden Disc Awards: BLACKPINK's Jennie, CORTIS, Stray Kids and more bag awards | Full Winners List

The Golden Disc Awards 2026 was a star-studded night. The event was held at Taipei Dome in Taipei, Taiwan. The award event was hosted by Sung Si Kyung and Moon Ga Young. It honoured some of the best South Korean music released between early November 2024 and early November 2025. From BLACKPINK member Jennie to Stray Kids, many graced the ceremony with their talent and charisma.