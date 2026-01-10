/Why was Sushant Singh Rajput a better fit for Sonchiriya? Director reveals

Recently, director Abhishek Chaubey remembered late Sushant Singh Rajput for his performance in the critically acclaimed film, Sonchiriya, which released in 2019. He called the actor a better fit for the rugged Chambal-set film than what he described as typical “Bandra boys” of Bollywood.

Abhishek Chaubey on Sushant Singh Rajput

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During an interview with SCREEN, the director said that the decision to cast Rajput in the film was driven by his inherent “desi” quality. "The reason was very simple. We discussed his name among us and agreed that there was something desi about Sushant. You know, with the other stars, these Bandra boys, I mean, not that they can’t do it, but it’s a longer journey to get from who they are to that world. For Sushant, it would be easier. He comes from a small town and has some idea of the kind of world we’re talking about," he said.

"Luckily for us, he said yes instantaneously. I went to meet him at four o’clock one evening while he was shooting, and the very next day, at four o’clock, he was sitting in our office and said yes to the film," Chaubey recalled.

Sushant Singh Rajput had a fascination with astronomy

He also revealed that Rajput had a fascination with astronomy and shared an anecdote. "There was some celestial event while we were shooting. And this guy, Sushant, had this huge telescope. Not the kind you keep at home as a hobby because it looks good. This was a proper, professional telescope. It had to be dismantled and brought on a truck from Bombay. A couple of young scientists came to the set to install it, in the camp, on the lawn outside where we were staying. And that’s what he would do. After the shoot was packed up, you’d see him lying on the lawn, eyes glued, looking at planets. One day, everybody went and did that with him," Chaubey said.

Also Read: Parul Gulati on working with Kapil Sharma and her journey as a businesswoman

About Sonchiriya

Alongside Rajput, Sonchiriya also featured Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, and Ranvir Shorey, who gave an amazing performance. Sushant played the role of Lakhna Singh, a troubled outlaw torn between brutality and conscience.