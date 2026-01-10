/Vidyut Jammwal stuns internet with nude tree-climbing video; actor explains Sahaj ritual

Vidyut Jammwal is said to be one of the most disciplined actors in the Bollywood industry. With intense fitness routines and an ideal lifestyle, he has garnered a huge fan base on social media. But recently, the Force actor has making headlines due to a bold Instagram post. Trained in the ancient Indian martial art Kalaripayattu, he has shared a video on social media of himself climbing a tree completely nude.

Vidyut Jammwal climbs a tall tree

In the clip, Jammwal can be seen effortlessly climbing a tall tree in a forest setting. Showcasing his physical strength and control, he has surprised many with the visuals. Alongside, the actor has also explained the deeper meaning behind the act.

Revealing that the activity is a part of his annual yogic practice- Sahaj (Shahja), he captioned the post, "As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness."

He also talked about the scientific reason behind the ritual, "Scientifically, it activates numerous neuroreceptors and proprioceptors, enhancing sensory feedback and improving balance and coordination. This leads to greater body awareness, heightened mental focus, and a profound sense of grounding."

Fans reactions

As soon as the post surfaced, netizens flooded the comment section with reactions. While several fans praised the actor for showcasing ancient rituals and connecting with nature, others questioned the need for nudity. One fan wrote, "Pure Kalaripayattu energy. This is about reconnecting with nature." Another said, "It takes great awakening to understand this level of discipline and awareness."

On the lighter note, a comment said, “Tarzan bhi patte pehenta tha, but sir aap toh mahaan ho.”

