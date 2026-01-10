/Jana Nayagan legal row: Why is Vijay's final film delayed? Producer breaks the silence

Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan remains on hold after the Madras High Court stayed its release due to the ongoing certification issue with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Reportedly, the next hearing is slated to happen on January 21, and the film is postponed indefinitely. Recently, producer Venkat K. Narayana of KVN Productions issued his first statement on the ongoing controversy.

Producer breaks his silence

In a video shared by the KVN Productions’ official social media handles, Venkat K. Narayana has addressed people who have been waiting for Vijay's last film before his full-fledged entry into politics. "To everyone who has been waiting for our film Jana Nayagan with immense love and anticipation, we extend our sincere gratitude," he said. "Over the past few days, we have received countless calls and messages and each one reminds us how deeply this film is already loved. We wish to place certain facts before you while respectfully acknowledging that the matter is currently subjoined which limits what we can and cannot say."

Producer on CBFC process

Talking about the sequence of events, Narayana said, "The film was submitted to CBFC on 18 December 2025 and was viewed by the examining committee. On December 22, 2025, we received an email stating that the film would be granted a U/A 16+ certificate, subject to a few changes. We incorporated the changes and resubmitted the film, believing we were finally ready to share our work with you and release the film."

However, despite several follow-ups, the formal certificate was not issued. What really shocked the team was when, just days before the planned release, they were informed that the film had been referred to the Revising Committee following a complaint. "With the time running out to approach the revised committee and without knowing who the complainant was, we approached the Honourable High Court. After hearing the matter on 6th and 7th of January 2026, the court directed this morning that U/A 16 plus certificate be issued. But CBFC challenged this decision immediately and the order to issue the certification is currently stayed and an interim stay has been granted," he explained.

During the proceedings, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan stated that the certification board must have been given some time to file a counter-affidavit. The Chief Justice also pointed out that the producers had announced a release date without the certificate in hand.

Venkat K. Narayana apologizes to fans

Talking about the delay, Narayana apologised to all stakeholders. "We sincerely apologise to our audiences, distributors, exhibitors and everyone who stood by us during this difficult period. We made every possible effort to bring this film to the audience as planned, but these developments were beyond our control," he said.

He also added, "Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell that he has earned through decades of love from his fans and respect from the industry."

Reiterating faith in the legal process, Narayana concluded that the team remains hopeful Jana Nayagan will reach audiences at the earliest.