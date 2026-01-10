/Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben’s pre-wedding festivities go viral; Kriti Sanon steals the show with dance performances | Watch

After a dreamy proposal, Kriti Sanon’s younger sister, Nupur Sanon preparing to tie the knot with singer Stebin Ben. The ceremony is set to take place in Udaipur on January 11, 2026, and recently, the glimpses from the duo's pre-wedding events went viral on social media.

Pre-wedding festivities

The pre-wedding festivities are currently going on in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family. One of the major highlights from the sangeet ceremony was Kriti Sanon’s dance performances, as she steals the show with the Bhojpuri number Lollipop Lagelu. In another video, the actress can be seen dancing with actor Varun Sharma.

Kriti and Varun have worked together in films like Dilwale and Arjun Patiala.

Kriti gets emotional

In one of the viral clips, Kriti appears emotional and showers love and affection on her sister. The actress dances with her mother, Geeta Sanon, who wins the internet. The sister duo also performs together, along with their girl gang, to light up the sangeet night.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's performance wins hearts

Another highlight of the ceremony was Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's performance as they danced together at their sangeet ceremony. They grooved on several songs like Gallan Goodiyaan and Hum Tere Deewane Hain amid the loud cheers from the guests.

Earlier, videos from the haldi ceremony also went viral, where Kriti, Nupur, and Stebin can be seen dancing on the dhol.

About Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben

The duo reportedly started dating in 2023 and were often seen together on family occasions. Recently, the singer proposed to Nupur in Mumbai, and the couple is preparing to get married on Sunday, reportedly in both Christian and Hindu wedding rituals.