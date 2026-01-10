/Hrithik Roshan @ 52: From Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to Krrish- Watch his 10 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

Where to watch: ZEE5

Hrithik Roshan plays Krishna Mehra in this cult-classic action sci-fi film. This is the second part of a three-film saga and focuses on Krishna, the son of Rohit and Nisha, who is born with special powers. When he gets to know that his father is in danger and has been tricked into working for the evil Dr. Siddhant Arya (Naseeruddin Shah), he fights the villain and brings his father home safely.