/Hrithik Roshan @ 52: From Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to Krrish- Watch his 10 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

Hrithik Roshan, also known as the Greek God of Bollywood, turns 52. His striking looks and critically acclaimed films have helped him build a solid career. Roshan continues to set high standards in Indian cinema, showcasing his charisma and physical prowess from Krrish to War 2.
Hrithik Roshan is one of Bollywood’s most versatile and charming actors. He is known for his powerful screen presence, exceptional dancing skills, and his ability to portray diverse characters. He made a sensational debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which turned him into an overnight superstar. Over the years, Hrithik has delivered memorable performances in films like Lakshya, Jodhaa Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and many more, proving his esteemed range, from playing a lover boy to portraying intense and complex characters.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Hrithik Roshan plays Krishna Mehra in this cult-classic action sci-fi film. This is the second part of a three-film saga and focuses on Krishna, the son of Rohit and Nisha, who is born with special powers. When he gets to know that his father is in danger and has been tricked into working for the evil Dr. Siddhant Arya (Naseeruddin Shah), he fights the villain and brings his father home safely.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The romantic action film features Hrithik Roshan as Rohit and Ameesha Patel as Sonia. The two fall in love, but unfortunately, Rohit gets mysteriously killed. Sonia moves on from the mishappening and moves to New Zealand, where she meets Raj, Rohit’s lookalike, who helps her find the real culprit behind Rohit’s death.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Roshan plays Rohan Raichand in the star-studded film directed by Karan Johar. It follows Rahul Raichand (Shah Rukh Khan), the adopted but deeply loved elder son, who is disowned by his father, Yashvardhan Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan), after he chooses to marry Anjali (Kajol), a middle-class woman he loves. His younger brother then embarks on a journey to reunite his family.
Where to watch: Netflix
The film features Hrithik Roshan as Shamsher Pathania and Deepika Padukone as Minal Rathore, who are both fighter pilots. It is set around the 2019 Pulwama attack, where Shamsher and his team lead a rescue operation as part of the Indian Air Force and stop a terror attack in Kashmir.
Where to watch: Netflix
Hrithik Roshan portrays Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the combat thriller. He portrays a secret agent who, after being accused of betraying his country by joining a terrorist organization, finds himself in a difficult situation. This leads a RAW agent, Vikram (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.), on a mission to track him down.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
In the comedy-adventure film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, the story follows three friends, Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Kabir (Abhay Deol), and Imran (Farhan Akhtar). They go on a planned vacation where each friend will pick an adventurous sports activity, and the other two have to do it without saying no and confront their deepest fears.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The epic historical drama focuses on the love story of Mughal Emperor Akbar (Hrithik Roshan) and Rajput Princess Jodhaa Bai (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). Their marriage, initially based on a political alliance in 16th-century India, gradually blossoms into genuine love.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The first part of the three-film saga centers on Rohit Mehra (Hrithik Roshan), a young man with a mental disability. His life takes a dramatic turn when he befriends an alien who is accidentally left behind by its family after a spaceship lands on Earth. When the police attempted to capture the creature, Rohit came forward to protect his friend and keep him away from everybody's attention.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
The action thriller revolves around Aryan Singh (Hrithik Roshan), a fearless thief who steals priceless artifacts, transforming himself into different avatars. His wrongdoings lead ACP Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan) and Ali (Uday Chopra) on a relentless chase. During the run, Aryan meets a beautiful thief, Sunehri (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), and teams up with her.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This 2004 war drama tells the coming-of-age story of Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan), a directionless young man. Over time, he finds purpose in life and transforms into a disciplined Indian Army officer during the Kargil War, overcoming his shortcomings to emerge as a hero.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
It tells the story of Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna, who works his way through challenges towards success before running the Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants in Patna.