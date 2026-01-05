/Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 to release in September? Here's what we know

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 has reportedly locked a tentative theatrical release window. Said to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026, fans are excited to watch the upcoming romantic drama.

Cocktail 2 release date

As per Mid-Day, Cocktail 2 is expected to release in September 2026. The report states that the timing is decided to ensure a proper gap from Shahid Kapoor’s O' Romeo, which is scheduled to hit theatres in February 2026.

Source quoted by Mid-Day claims that the six-month gap was a deliberate decision. "The gap was very consciously planned. O’ Romeo and Cocktail 2 are very different films, and no one wanted them stepping on each other’s toes. Six months gives Shahid the space to arrive with a new energy and image. From a trade point of view, it makes sense."

The report further added that audiences will require some time to detach from one character before watching another. "September gives Cocktail 2 its own identity."

Cocktail 2 is in the final stage of production

As per reports, the film is currently in the final stages of production, and the team is focusing on the music at the moment. "The film is more or less ready in terms of its narrative cut. Right now, the maximum attention is on the songs-their sound mix, final arrangements, and how they flow within the film. Music is central to Cocktail 2, and the team wants to get it absolutely right," the source said.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. It is reportedly described as the spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail 2 and is penned by Luv Ranjan. Plot details are yet to be announced.