/Nayak 2: Anil Kapoor's political drama to be part of sequel? Producer Deepak Mukut reveals

Nayak: The Real Hero, the cult classic featuring Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Paresh Rawal and Amrish Puri released in cinemas in 2001. The political thriller, which is still one of the most loved films in Bollywood, might be coming back with a sequel. Producer Deepak Mukut has reportedly revealed the plans for Nayak 2. Let's delve in to know more.

What did producer Deepak Mukut reveal about Nayak 2?

As per The Hindustan Times report, Deepak Mukut said that Nayak 2 is in the works and will be jointly produced by him and Anil Kapoor, who will be marking his return in this much-anticipated sequel. He stated, "He and I are making the film together. It is too early to say anything about it since several discussions are going on. Yes, the sequel is in the works, and we are producing the film together."

According to reports, a few days back Anil Kapoor had bought the rights to the film. A Bollywood Hungama report had earlier stated that the rights of the film Nayak were then owned by producer Deepak Mukut. Deepak Mukut is the producer of hit films like Sanam Teri Kasam.

All about Nayak: The Real Hero

Helmed and co-written by Shankar and produced by A.M. Rathnam under the Sri Surya Movies banner, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever, among others. It is a remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil-language film Mudhalvan.

Nayak: The Real Hero follows the story of Shivaji Rao, a television cameraman and later television presenter, who accidentally hears and records a conversation between the police and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Balraj Chauhan. But all becomes chaotic when Shivaji is challenged to take over the job of Chief Minister for a day.