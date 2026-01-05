/Timothee Chalamet says 'I Love You' to Kylie Jenner in acceptance speech as he wins Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards

One of the biggest awards nights, the Critics Choice Awards, was held at Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California, honouring the achievements of filmmaking and television programming in 2025. However, the event was filled with romance as actor Timothee Chalamet made a rare public declaration for his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, during his acceptance speech after bagging an award for best actor.

Timothee Chalamet declares love for Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner appeared together for the event, and the Hollywood actor took home the award for Best Actor for his role in the film Marty Supreme. During his acceptance speech, he thanked his fellow nominees, his team and the film's director, Josh Safdie.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further added, "And lastly, I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you." Thank you from the bottom of my heart; thank you so much." While Kylie Jenner could be seen mouthing ‘I love you’ from the audience as well.

Since then, several videos have gone viral, and an X user named Cinema Burst shared a clip. Several netizens took to social media platforms to bless the couple. One user wrote, "Sweet and grateful! Chalamet's gratitude shows their strong bond." Another user wrote, "He loves her so much." “A rare awards moment that feels real – Timothee Chalamet keeping it grounded and heartfelt with Kylie Jenner in the spotlight for all the right reasons,” wrote the third user.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's relationship

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since 2023, and they have attended several key events together. However, this is one of their rare red carpet appearances. In May 2025, they made a red carpet appearance in Rome at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards. Jenner has also accompanied the actor at the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, and the Oscars.

All about Critics Choice Awards

The 31st Critics Choice Awards took place on January 4 at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California. The ceremony was hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler for the fourth consecutive year and was broadcast on E! and USA Network.