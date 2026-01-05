/Critics Choice Awards 2026: One Battle After Another, Timothee Chalamet, Jessie Bucley win top honours

Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another took home Best Film award on Sunday at Critics Choice Awards 2026, inaugurating this year’s awards season in Hollywood, which begins in January and concludes with the Oscars in March each year.
Anderson won the best director award for One Battle After Another on Monday night. The film also won in Best Adapted Screenplay category. Other fan favourites like , Andor, The Gilded Age, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme were also nominated in various categories. Timothee Chalamet gave a shout out to his partner, Kylie Jenner, as he accepted the Best Actor award for Marty Supreme.
Jessie Buckley took home the Best Actress award for her performance in Hamnet.
Without further ado, here’s the full list of winners at the Critics Choice Awards 2026.
Critics Choice Awards 2026 Winners
Best Picture
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another (Winner)
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Wicked: For Good
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (Winner)
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme (Winner)
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (Winner)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein (Winner)
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons (Winners)
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Young Performer
Everett Blunck, The Plague
Miles Caton, Sinners (Winner)
Cary Christopher, Weapons
Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family
Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet
Nina Ye, Left-Handed Girl
Original Screenplay
Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners (Winner)
Zach Cregger, Weapons
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Adapted Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (Winner)
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, and Jahye Lee, No Other Choice
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Will Tracy, Bugonia
Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Casting and Ensemble
Nina Gold, Hamnet
Douglas Aibel and Nina Gold, Jay Kelly
Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme
Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another
Francine Maisler, Sinners (Winner)
Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey, Wicked: For Good
Best Comedy
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Eternity
Friendship
The Naked Gun (Winner)
The Phoenician Scheme
Splitsville
Best Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
In Your Dreams
KPop Demon Hunters (Winner)
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Foreign Language Film
Belén
It Was Just an Accident
Left-Handed Girl
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent (Winner)
Sirāt
Production Design
Kasra Farahani and Jille Azis, The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Frankenstein (Winner)
Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, Hamnet
Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Marty Supreme
Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne, Sinners
Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, Wicked: For Good
Cinematography
Claudio Miranda, F1
Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein
Łukasz Żal, Hamnet
Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams (Winner)
Costume Design
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein (Winner)
Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
Lindsay Pugh, Hedda
Colleen Atwood and Christine Cantella, Kiss of the Spider Woman
Ruth E. Carter, Sinners
Paul Tazewell, Wicked: For Good
Editing
Kirk Baxter, A House of Dynamite
Stephen Mirrione, F1 (Winner)
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another
Viridiana Lieberman, The Perfect Neighbor
Michael P. Shawver, Sinners
Hair and Makeup
Flora Moody and John Nolan, 28 Years Later
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey, Frankenstein (Winner)
Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry, Sinners
Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, and Mia Neal, The Smashing Machine
Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, and Jason Collins, Weapons
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, and Laura Blount, Wicked: For Good
Sound
Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, and Gareth John, F1 (Winner)
Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, and Greg Chapman, Frankenstein
Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, and Tony Villaflor, One Battle After Another
Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, and David V. Butler, Sinners
Laia Casanovas, Sirāt
Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, and Richard Spooner, Warfare
Visual Effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash (Winner)
Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, and Keith Dawson, F1
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, and José Granell, Frankenstein
Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, and Kirstin Hall, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, and Donnie Dean, Sinners
Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, and Guy Williams, Superman
Best Score
Hans Zimmer, F1
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Max Richter, Hamnet
Daniel Lopatin, Marty Supreme
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners (Winner)
Best Song
“Drive,” Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, and Blake Slatkin, F1
“Golden,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters (Winner)
“I Lied to You,” Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
“Clothed by the Sun,” Daniel Blumberg, The Testament of Ann Lee
“Train Dreams,” Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, Train Dreams
“The Girl in the Bubble,” Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: For Good
Drama Series
Alien: Earth
Andor
The Diplomat
Paradise
The Pitt (Winner)
Pluribus
Severance
Task
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Elsbeth
Ghosts
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Righteous Gemstones
The Studio (Winner)
Limited Series
Adolescence (Winner)
All Her Fault
Chief of War
Death by Lightning
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Dope Thief
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Movie Made for Television
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Winner)
Deep Cover
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Summer of ’69
Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Noah Wyle, The Pitt (Winner)
Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical
Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones
Seth Rogen, The Studio (Winner)
Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot
Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Michael Chernus, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Winner)
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning
Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Winner)
Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Rose McIver, Ghosts
Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones
Carrie Preston, Elsbeth
Jean Smart, Hacks (Winner)
Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Better Sister
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Winner)
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat
Wood Harris, Forever
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Tramell Tillman, Severance (Winner)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio (Winner)
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Asher Grodman, Ghosts
Oscar Nuñez, The Paper
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Winner)
Wagner Moura, Dope Thief
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Michael Peña, All Her Fault
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Ramy Youssef, Mountainhead
Team Adolescene at Critics Choice Awrads 2026 Photograph: (AFP)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Denée Benton, The Gilded Age
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (Winner)
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Skye P. Marshall, Matlock
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (Winner)
Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This
Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live
Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Winner)
Betty Gilpin, Death by Lightning
Marin Ireland, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Sophia Lillis, All Her Fault
Julianne Moore, Sirens
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Animated Series
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Long Story Short
Marvel Zombies
South Park (Winner)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Foreign Language Series
Acapulco
Last Samurai Standing
Mussolini: Son of the Century
Red Alert
Squid Game (Winner)
When No One Sees Us
Talk Show
The Daily Show
Hot Ones
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Winner)
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Comedy Special
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
Marc Maron: Panicked
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (Winner)
Variety Series
Conan O’Brien Must Go
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Winner)
Saturday Night Live