/Critics Choice Awards 2026: One Battle After Another, Timothee Chalamet, Jessie Bucley win top honours

Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another took home Best Film award on Sunday at Critics Choice Awards 2026, inaugurating this year’s awards season in Hollywood, which begins in January and concludes with the Oscars in March each year.

Anderson won the best director award for One Battle After Another on Monday night. The film also won in Best Adapted Screenplay category. Other fan favourites like , Andor, The Gilded Age, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme were also nominated in various categories. Timothee Chalamet gave a shout out to his partner, Kylie Jenner, as he accepted the Best Actor award for Marty Supreme.

Jessie Buckley took home the Best Actress award for her performance in Hamnet.

Without further ado, here’s the full list of winners at the Critics Choice Awards 2026.

Critics Choice Awards 2026 Winners

Best Picture

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another (Winner)

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (Winner)

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme (Winner)

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (Winner)

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein (Winner)

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons (Winners)

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Young Performer

Everett Blunck, The Plague

Miles Caton, Sinners (Winner)

Cary Christopher, Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet

Nina Ye, Left-Handed Girl

Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners (Winner)

Zach Cregger, Weapons

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (Winner)

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, and Jahye Lee, No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Will Tracy, Bugonia

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Casting and Ensemble

Nina Gold, Hamnet

Douglas Aibel and Nina Gold, Jay Kelly

Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme

Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another

Francine Maisler, Sinners (Winner)

Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey, Wicked: For Good

Best Comedy

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Eternity

Friendship

The Naked Gun (Winner)

The Phoenician Scheme

Splitsville

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

In Your Dreams

KPop Demon Hunters (Winner)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Foreign Language Film

Belén

It Was Just an Accident

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent (Winner)

Sirāt

Production Design

Kasra Farahani and Jille Azis, The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Frankenstein (Winner)

Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, Hamnet

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Marty Supreme

Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne, Sinners

Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, Wicked: For Good

Cinematography

Claudio Miranda, F1

Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein

Łukasz Żal, Hamnet

Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams (Winner)

Costume Design

Kate Hawley, Frankenstein (Winner)

Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet

Lindsay Pugh, Hedda

Colleen Atwood and Christine Cantella, Kiss of the Spider Woman

Ruth E. Carter, Sinners

Paul Tazewell, Wicked: For Good

Editing

Kirk Baxter, A House of Dynamite

Stephen Mirrione, F1 (Winner)

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another

Viridiana Lieberman, The Perfect Neighbor

Michael P. Shawver, Sinners

Hair and Makeup

Flora Moody and John Nolan, 28 Years Later

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey, Frankenstein (Winner)

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry, Sinners

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, and Mia Neal, The Smashing Machine

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, and Jason Collins, Weapons

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, and Laura Blount, Wicked: For Good

Sound

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, and Gareth John, F1 (Winner)

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, and Greg Chapman, Frankenstein

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, and Tony Villaflor, One Battle After Another

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, and David V. Butler, Sinners

Laia Casanovas, Sirāt

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, and Richard Spooner, Warfare

Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash (Winner)

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, and Keith Dawson, F1

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, and José Granell, Frankenstein

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, and Kirstin Hall, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, and Donnie Dean, Sinners

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, and Guy Williams, Superman

Best Score

Hans Zimmer, F1

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Max Richter, Hamnet

Daniel Lopatin, Marty Supreme

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners (Winner)

Best Song

“Drive,” Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, and Blake Slatkin, F1

“Golden,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters (Winner)

“I Lied to You,” Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

“Clothed by the Sun,” Daniel Blumberg, The Testament of Ann Lee

“Train Dreams,” Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, Train Dreams

“The Girl in the Bubble,” Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: For Good

Drama Series

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

The Pitt (Winner)

Pluribus

Severance

Task

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio (Winner)

Limited Series

Adolescence (Winner)

All Her Fault

Chief of War

Death by Lightning

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Movie Made for Television

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Winner)

Deep Cover

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Summer of ’69

Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (Winner)

Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical

Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones

Seth Rogen, The Studio (Winner)

Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot

Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Michael Chernus, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Winner)

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning

Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Winner)

Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Rose McIver, Ghosts

Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones

Carrie Preston, Elsbeth

Jean Smart, Hacks (Winner)

Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Better Sister

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Winner)

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat

Wood Harris, Forever

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Tramell Tillman, Severance (Winner)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio (Winner)

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Asher Grodman, Ghosts

Oscar Nuñez, The Paper

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary

Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Winner)

Wagner Moura, Dope Thief

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Michael Peña, All Her Fault

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Ramy Youssef, Mountainhead

Team Adolescene at Critics Choice Awrads 2026 Photograph: (AFP)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Denée Benton, The Gilded Age

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (Winner)

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Skye P. Marshall, Matlock

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (Winner)

Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This

Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live

Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Winner)

Betty Gilpin, Death by Lightning

Marin Ireland, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Sophia Lillis, All Her Fault

Julianne Moore, Sirens

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Long Story Short

Marvel Zombies

South Park (Winner)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Foreign Language Series

Acapulco

Last Samurai Standing

Mussolini: Son of the Century

Red Alert

Squid Game (Winner)

When No One Sees Us

Talk Show

The Daily Show

Hot Ones

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Winner)

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Comedy Special

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Marc Maron: Panicked

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (Winner)

Variety Series

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Winner)