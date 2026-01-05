Tragedy has struck in 2026 for the entertainment industry of South Korea, as the veteran actor Ahn Sung Ki has reportedly died at the age of 74, days after he was admitted to the intensive care unit while receiving treatment. Reports suggest that the hospital and the actor's agency have issued a statement. Let's delve in to know more details.

Condolences pour in from netizens for Ahn Sung Ki

Ahn Sung Ki reportedly passed away today while receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of Soonchunhyang University Hospital in Yongsangu, Seoul, with his family by his side. Reports suggest that his death was announced by his agency, The Artist Company, and Seoul-based Soonchunhyang University Hospital.

Reportedly, the funeral will be held as a film industry funeral, organised by the Shin Young Kyun Arts and Culture Foundation, a public interest incorporated foundation, and the Korean Film Actors Association, a social organisation. Honorary Chairman Shin Young-gyun, director Bae Chang-ho, Korean Film Actors Association Chairman Lee Gap-sung, Shin Young Kyun Arts and Culture Foundation acting director Shin Eun-sik, and Korean Film Artists Association Chairman Yang Yun-ho will serve as joint funeral committee chairs.

Netizens took to social media platforms and paid their tribute to the veteran star. One user on X wrote, "National Actor Anh Sung Ki passed away today. Siwon worked with him in the movie (A Battle of Wits), Siwon’s first movie, and as Siwon shared on his YouTube channel, he was a main influence for him to want to work with UNICEF. Even in he showed his respect and admiration, as he thanked and bowed to Ahn’s cardboard at UNICEF Korea’s headquarters. May he rest in peace."

Another user wrote, "Actor Ahn Sung-ki passed away at the age of 74. Artist Company, the agency of Ahn Sung-ki, announced that his funeral will be held as a film-industry funeral, with fellow actors escorting him on his final journey."

Earlier, Ahn Sung Ki had collapsed at his home on the afternoon of December 30, 2025, while choking on his food. Discovering he had cardiac arrest, he had immediately received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and was transported to a nearby hospital emergency room.

In 2019, he was diagnosed with blood cancer, and after the treatment, he was declared cancer-free in 2020. Reportedly, later during a routine checkup, six months later, a recurrence was confirmed, and they underwent treatment again.

Who is Ahn Sung Ki?

Ahn Sung Ki is a popular South Korean actor and is one of the most celebrated actors. A native of Seoul, Ahn was the son of a veteran filmmaker and producer and started out as a child actor, appearing in director Kim Ki-young's celebrated film The Housemaid (1960).