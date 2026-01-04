/Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy mobbed by fans during cafe visit in Hyderabad | Watch

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy went for a casual evening outing on Saturday, but it turned into a chaotic moment after the couple was mobbed by fans at Cafe Niloufer in Hyderabad. Even though the security personnel were present at the moment to guard them, it became difficult for the actor and his wife to cross through the crowd, which gathered for selfies and videos.

What was the incident?

As reported by Hindustan Times, it happened after the soft opening of Allu Arjun’s upcoming theatre, Allu Cinemas, in the city. Following the event, the couple went to visit the popular cafe, but was soon recognised and surrounded by fans. Several videos from the incident went viral, and in one of the clips, the Telugu superstar can be seen holding Sneha Reddy close while requesting fans to step back.

The security staff, as well as the cafe staff, were spotted attempting to help the couple as they made their way through the crowd amid pushing and jostling. In another video, a crowd can be seen following Allu Arjun's car, with fans shoving each other to capture a glimpse of the actor.

Once his wife was seated inside the car, Allu Arjun paused for a moment to wave and acknowledge the fans before leaving.

Launch of Allu Cinemas

Before being mobbed at Cafe Niloufer, the actor reportedly hosted a soft launch of Allu Cinemas in Kokapet, Hyderabad. The state-of-the-art theatre with Dolby Cinema format is said to be inaugurated around Sankranti, and Producer SKN, who attended the event, lauded the theatre’s sound and picture quality.

Allu Arjun was last featured in the Pushpa franchise and will next appear in a sci-fi film directed by Atlee, which also stars Deepika Padukone.

