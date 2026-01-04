/Ikkis box office collection: Dharmendra's final film sees spike on day 3, mints THIS much

Sriram Raghavan’s biographical war drama, Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda in the titular role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, released in cinemas on January 1, 2026. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, this film also marked the final appearance of legendary actor Dharmendra. But how much did it earn within three days at the box office? Let's delve in to know more.

Box office report of Ikkis on day three

According to a report by Sacnilk, Ikkis earned Rs 4.65 crore on the third day. While on the first day it minted Rs 7 crore, and on the second day it collected Rs 3.5 crore, and the total collection of the film now stands at Rs 15.15 crore. Ikkis had an overall 20.69% Hindi occupancy.

The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (43.25%), followed by Bengaluru (42%), Lucknow (25.75%) and the National Capital Region (22%).

All about Ikkis

Ikkis centres on the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, highlighting the bravery and sacrifice of Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and his comrades. The movie showcases Arun's life from his days at NDA and the training, from his dream of becoming a brave army officer to his eagerness to get into the army. His love life with Kiran has also been shown in the film.

Earlier in December, a special screening of Ikkis was held in the capital, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. During the event, he interacted with the film’s lead actors, Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat, and honoured the family members of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who sacrificed his life at the age of 21 during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.