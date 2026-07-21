/'We're not finished at all': Trump says about attack on Iran, threatens to target underground nuclear complex

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (July 21) said that he is not yet finished with Iran and threatened to target underground nuclear complex known as Pickaxe Mountain. This is a deeply buried nuclear site near Natanz where US and its Western allies suspects Iran is building an undeclared enrichment facility.

"We'll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily," Trump said, adding that he would not normally announce targets but "there's not a thing they can do about it," said Trump.

Talking to reporters during a White House meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Trump said that US has caused intensive damage to Iran and it would take the country more than 20 years to rebuild its infrastructure.

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"If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild. Okay, and we're not finished at all...we're not leaving right now,' Trump said.

Iran strikes power, desalination plants in Kuwait

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards said it struck an Amazon’s data infrastructure in Bahrain early Tuesday, according to Fars news agency, an IRGC-linked state media. Several cruise missiles were fired at the data centre by IRGC to destroy it.

"IRGC attacked the central data infrastructure of the American company Amazon in Bahrain with several cruise missiles and destroyed it,” reported the news agency.

The IRGC in a statement released by its public relations office also claimed attack on US air defence systems and radar installations in the Bahrain's Muharraq and Riffa areas.

Tehran also struck several power and water desalination plants in Kuwait on Monday causing fires in the fourth such attack in as many days.

Direct military confrontations between Iran and the US have continued for the tenth consecutive day though diplomatic efforts are taking place between them occasionally.