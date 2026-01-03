/Karan Johar to direct Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2? Here's what we know

Karan Johar is reportedly all set to direct another family drama, and it may be set in the emotional space of his classic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which released in 2001. As per a report, the filmmaker has locked the script for his eighth directorial, and the project could be a large-scale theatrical release under the Dharma Productions banner.

Karan Johar to direct a family drama

According to Pinkvilla, Johar is gearing up to return in 2026, and the pre-production is expected to begin this year with filming slated for 2026 end. A source revealed, "After hitting the bullseye with a romantic family comedy in the form of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan is returning to the family drama space with his next. Buzz is, it would be his biggest-scale film till date, and Karan has brought in the New Year by locking the script of his next."

About the upcoming project

The title is yet to be confirmed, but the report states that Johar may name the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 (K3G2). It is not claimed to be a direct sequel, but reportedly the film will exist in the same emotional and thematic space as the original cult, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan.

Previously, Karan Johar has opened up about his experience with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Being at a high point in his career, he spoke about directing Amitabh Bachchan at just 28 and collaborating with Lata Mangeshkar for the film’s title track.

Johar last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, and has not commented on the upcoming project yet.

