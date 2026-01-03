/Thalaivar 173: Cibi Chakravarthy to direct Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's project, release date announced

Megastar Rajinikanth's new film Thalaivar 173 will be created under Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International banner. A month after director Sundar C made an exit from the much-anticipated project, the production house has now bagged a new director, ie. Cibi Chakravarty. The makers have also announced the release date of the film as well.

New director announced for Thalaivar 173: Who is Cibi Chakravarty

As per IMDb, Cibi's last film was Sivakarthikeyan’s Don, which was released in 2022. It marked his first film as a director. Thalaivar 173 will be his second directorial venture. Moreover, prior to Don, Cibi had also worked as an assistant director for Atlee's Mersal and Theri as well.

Cibi also announced the news, writing, “Once, a small-town boy’s big dream was to meet his favourite star, ‘SUPER STAR’, & take a picture with him, which drove his passion towards cinema—and the big dream happened one day. Then he had the biggest dream of directing his superstar. He came so close but got missed. Then he continued to believe it would happen one day — and today is that day. #Thalaivar173 Day.”

He added, “And I remember Thalaivar saying, “Dreams do come true. Miracles do happen.” At times, life goes beyond dreams and becomes even bigger, with legendary Ulaganayakan, Padma Shri @ikamalhaasan sir, and #Mahendran sir as our producer. Grateful forever to @rajinikanth sir, @ikamalhaasan sir & #Mahendran sir — and I promise to put my heart & soul into keeping up the trust.”

All about Thalaivar 173

Thalaivar 173 is slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027. While Rajinikanth will play the lead in the film, it is not clear yet if Kamal Haasan will have a cameo appearance in the film.

