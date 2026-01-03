/Gandhi Talks: Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari's silent film to release on THIS date

Get ready to step back into the silent era of filmmaking. Director Kishor Pandurang Belekar's Gandhi Talks, the much-anticipated movie starring Vijay Sethupathi, Aravind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav, will hit theatres on January 30, 2026.



The date marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Zee Studios has announced the release date of its most ambitious and unconventional cinematic offering, Gandhi Talks, slated to hit theatres on 30th January 2026. Designed as a rare silent film in modern Indian cinema, Gandhi Talks stands as a bold creative leap where silence becomes the strongest form of storytelling.

At a time when cinema is often defined by scale and sound, Gandhi Talks chooses restraint, emotion, and stillness to communicate its message. The film brings together an extraordinary ensemble featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav, all of whom have consciously stepped into a form of storytelling that relies purely on performance and expression.

For actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy, the decision to headline a silent film reflects their unwavering belief in craft-driven cinema. Known for consistently choosing roles that challenge convention, their involvement underlines the film’s artistic integrity. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav further enrich the narrative with deeply nuanced, expression-led performances embracing vulnerability and emotion without the support of dialogue.

Adding an exceptional layer to the film is A.R. Rahman’s music, which becomes the emotional voice of Gandhi Talks. In the absence of spoken words, Rahman’s score acts as the narrator, guiding the audience through the film’s emotional landscape. His music transforms silence into a powerful, immersive experience elevating the film to a global, festival-ready canvas.

Speaking about the vision behind the film, director Kishore Belekar shared,

“Gandhi Talks is a film about trusting silence. As Indian cinema marks over a century of storytelling, we wanted to return to the medium’s most elemental form pure performance and emotion. The actors embraced that vulnerability completely, and A.R. Rahman’s score became the film’s voice. With Zee Studios’, Meera Chopra’s support, we were able to make a bold, honest piece of cinema.”