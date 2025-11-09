/Karan Johar extends his warm wishes to new parents Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: 'Welcome to the magical world...'

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their newborn baby boy on Friday, November 7, 2025. Many celebrities came forward to give their best wishes to the couple, and amidst them, Karan Johar, aka KJo, used an adorable picture to congratulate them.
Katrina-Vicky shared the news on their social media, and numerous actors and actresses from the Bollywood industry have come up in the comment section to congratulate them. Recently, Karan Johar shared an AI picture of the couple and jotted down an emotional and heartwarming wish for them. His heartfelt words immediately went viral with fans and the industry. The filmmaker, known for his close relationship with Katrina, mirrors his feelings of pure happiness and being overjoyed for the couple in his story.
Along with the picture, the caption read, “Congratulations to this absolutely lovely and warm couple, and this is the best news!!!! Blessings to the blessed baby boy... welcome to the magical world of parenting.”
It's been 2 days since the audience and the couple's fans got the news of their baby, but as of now, there is no news that the couple has revealed their baby’s name. Many from their friends' group and other film industry members showered their blessings and love on both Katrina and Vicky. Friends like Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and more also dropped warm messages in the comments section, celebrating the couple's becoming new parents.
On the other hand, everyone in the Kaushal family is overwhelmed, as Vicky's dad took his happiness to social media while writing his joyous feeling, “Shukariya Rab da... Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe itna meherban rehne ke liye, jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai. God is & has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed feel kar rahe hain" (Thank you Lord… No matter how much I have been thanking God for being so kind to my family since yesterday, it falls short in comparison to His blessings. God is and has been so kind. May God's kindness continue to shower on my children and the juniormostKaushal. We are all very happy and feel very blessed. “So so happy on becoming Dada. May God bless all. Rab Rakha.”