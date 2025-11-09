/Karan Johar extends his warm wishes to new parents Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: 'Welcome to the magical world...'

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have embarked on a journey of a beautiful new chapter in their lives as they welcomed a baby boy on November 7, 2025. Several Bollywood stars congratulated the couple, but the filmmaker Karan Johar wished them good luck in his own way. Let's dive into the information and see why netizens find his best wishes different from others.

Karan pens an emotional wish for the couple while using an AI picture

Katrina-Vicky shared the news on their social media, and numerous actors and actresses from the Bollywood industry have come up in the comment section to congratulate them. Recently, Karan Johar shared an AI picture of the couple and jotted down an emotional and heartwarming wish for them. His heartfelt words immediately went viral with fans and the industry. The filmmaker, known for his close relationship with Katrina, mirrors his feelings of pure happiness and being overjoyed for the couple in his story.

Along with the picture, the caption read, “Congratulations to this absolutely lovely and warm couple, and this is the best news!!!! Blessings to the blessed baby boy... welcome to the magical world of parenting.”

Karan Johar story for Katrina-Vicky Photograph: (Instagram)

Katrina-Vicky has not revealed their baby's name yet!

It's been 2 days since the audience and the couple's fans got the news of their baby, but as of now, there is no news that the couple has revealed their baby’s name. Many from their friends' group and other film industry members showered their blessings and love on both Katrina and Vicky. Friends like Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and more also dropped warm messages in the comments section, celebrating the couple's becoming new parents.