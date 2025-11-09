/Anupama Parameswaran files cyber-crime complaint against 20-year-old woman; know why

Actress Anupama Parameswaran has recently taken a strong stand against cyber harassment as a 29-year-old star and her family were targeted for an organised online attack. Known for her roles in Premam and Tillu Square, Anupama filed an official complaint against a 20-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu with the Kerala Cyber Crime Police, who allegedly handled multiple fake Instagram accounts and circulated morphed images and defamatory content.

In an official statement shared on Instagram, the actress said, "A few days ago, it came to my notice that an Instagram profile was circulating extremely inappropriate and false content about me, my family, and even tagging my friends and co-actors. The posts included morphed pictures and baseless allegations - it was deeply distressing to witness such targeted harassment online."

She further added, "The person had created several fake accounts with the sole intention of spreading hatred by commenting and posting harmful content under every link associated with me."

The actress informed her fans that after her complaint, the authorities had tracked the profiles back to a young woman in Tamil Nadu. But to her astonishment, "it turned out to be a 20-year-old woman." Considering her age, she chose not to disclose her identity. "However, it is important to highlight that owning a smartphone or having access to social media does not give anyone the right to harass, defame, or spread hatred. Every online action leaves a trace - and accountability will follow."

Anupama confirmed that legal procedures have already started, and this step was to set an example and raise awareness about cyberbullying and not to take revenge. "Being an actor or a public figure does not strip away basic rights. Cyberbullying is a punishable offence, and accountability is real," she added.