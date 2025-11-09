/Vijay Varma opens up about battling with depression during lockdown; 'I’d collapse crying for hours'

Recently, actor Vijay Varma opened up about a dark phase in his life, when he was dealing with severe depression and anxiety. It was during lockdown, a time that affected the mental health of many other people. The actor also recalled how Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, helped him during those challenging days.

Vijay Varma recalls his lockdown days

In a candid conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast, the 39-year-old actor revealed how the sudden break from work and isolation caused a serious toll on his mental health.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After the success of Gully Boy, the Dahad star had been riding a career high with back-to-back shoots; however, when the pandemic shut down the whole world, he was stuck in his Mumbai apartment all alone.

"I was all alone in an apartment in Mumbai. Luckily, I had a small terrace - I could see the sky, be with the elements. Otherwise, I would’ve gone mad. Actually, I did. What happened to me is that pause, that constant running after work, the byproduct is that you become so lonely. I felt very lonely, very afraid and I was like why can’t I move from my couch for four days? What’s going on?"

How Ira Khan helped Vijay

Vijay also revealed that Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and actor Gulshan Devaiah became his support system during those difficult days. Ira, who was assisting Dahaad, noticed he was withdrawing and motivated him to start moving again.

"She was the first to point out, ‘Vijay, I think you need to start moving a little.’ She would do Zoom workouts and make me join. She was like my coach," he said.

As his condition worsened, Vijay went on to consult a therapist via Zoom and was diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression. He was prescribed medication; however, he initially preferred to heal through exercise and therapy.

How Yoga helped him

Vijay recalled that yoga was a turning point for him, "I’d get on my yoga mat, and by the third or fourth Surya Namaskar, I’d collapse crying for hours without knowing why. It was deep depression mixed with unattended emotions and unresolved guilt." He further added, “When you leave, your family misses you. I never made peace with that. But now when I see the pride and joy they feel, it makes sense.”

Stigma around men's mental health

Talking about how men deal with mental health issues, Vijay said, "Men rarely talk about vulnerability. It’s seen as emasculating. But it’s so important. If people hear that even Vijay Varma struggles, it normalizes it."

He added that emotional suppression is often the main cause of anxiety, "Anxiety is just unprocessed emotion. If you allow yourself to feel or cry, the anxiety dissipates. But people are scared of feeling — that’s the real disease."

Vijay's profession also helps him in channeling his emotions. “Sometimes, when I’m emotionally caged, I feel blessed to do a scene where I can express everything. Many takes later, I realize I’ve not just acted but healed a little too.”

On the work front