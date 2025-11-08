/Pratibha Ranta replacing Sanya Malhotra in Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla? Details inside

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming fantasy movie Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. Recently, there has been a major update in the cast of the project. Reportedly, Pratibha Ranta, known for her role in Laapataa Ladies, is the current top contender to play the female lead in the film. Earlier, it was said to be played by Sanya Malhotra.

Sanya Malhotra was the first choice

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Sanya was earlier considered for the role; however, there has been a shift recently. "Sanya Malhotra was the makers’ first choice, and everyone on the team had assumed she would be signed long ago. But recent developments suggest that the team has widened its search and is now considering Pratibha," a source said.

It is believed that Pratibha’s growing popularity and limited on-screen exposure have landed her in the role. “Pratibha has a movie lined up with Maddock Films, expected to begin in early 2026. If there are no date clashes, she will headline Naagzilla opposite Kartik. The makers feel she isn’t over-exposed yet and brings freshness to the film.”

About Naagzilla

This fantasy comedy is Kartik Aaryan’s second project with Karan Johar, after Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri. The film is already underway, and Kartik recently announced its launch on Instagram. "1 Year of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. Day 1 of #Naagzilla. Har Har Mahadev. 14th August 2026," the actor wrote while a photo from the muhurat shot.

Earlier this year, Karan Johar had already treated fans with Kartik’s first look from the film with the caption, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh li, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar! #NaagZilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand... Funnn phailaane aa raha hai - Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand… Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein - 14 August 2026 ko!”

Backed by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Sujit Jain, the movie is believed to hold franchise potential, and reportedly, Ravi Kishan has also joined the cast. Naagzilla is set to release on August 14, 2026.