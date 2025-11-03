/Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri preponed again; When will it release?

Fans will be able to see Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan's film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri sooner than before. One of the much-awaited movies, which was supposed to release on December 31 this year, has now been postponed. Let's delve into knowing when the film will be released.

When will Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri release?

A collaborative post by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Instagram profile revealed the new date. The announcement was accompanied by the film's new poster of the duo.

Along with the poster, the caption read, "I am coming again!! This time CHRISTMAN 25TH DECEMBER #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri. Soon after the announcement was shared, fans flooded the comment section with excitement. One user wrote, "My favourites are back, wuhoo!!" Another user wrote, "Already so excited to meet Ray and Rumi." “Damn, can't wait to meet Ray and Rumi,” wrote the third user.

All about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who has previously worked with Kartik on the 2023 comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film follows the journey of Ray (Kartik Aaryan) and Rumi (Ananya Panday).

Shot extensively across Europe and Rajasthan, the romantic drama promises a combination of contemporary emotions, humour, and heartwarming moments. The cast also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.