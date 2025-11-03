/Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Alpha release date moved to THIS date

Yash Raj Films’ highly-awaited action entertainer, Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt, has got a new release date. The film, part of YRF’s Spyverse, was initially scheduled to release in December 2025; however, a new statement released by the production house indicates that the film will now release in April 2026. The film also stars Sharvari as a spy along with Alia Bhatt.

What is the new release date of Alpha?

According to a statement issued by YRF, Alpha will now release on April 17, 2026. The company confirmed this while revealing that the VFX of Alpha needs more time to present Alpha in its visually best shape to the audience!

Alpha that pairs Alia Bhatt with Sharvari in this relentless action thriller, also has Anil Kapoor & Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Alia and Sharvari will go toe to toe against Bobby in this brutal showdown that is a part of the YRF Spy Universe.

A YRF spokesperson says, “Alpha is an extremely special film for us, and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026.”

About Alpha

Alpha presents Alia in a brand new action avatar, and this is her first film with Yash Raj Films. The film is being touted as the first female-led and out action film of India, with Alia and Sharvari teaming up for a thrilling movie. While the film’s plot is not known, it will be in some way connected to the Spyverse.

Another top trade source says, “Alpha team wants to put out the best film for audiences to enjoy. It is a fair move by YRF. This was brewing as the VFX team was under a lot of pressure with regard to timelines, which seemed unrealistic. So, the push of the release date is due to this only and not because of the current cluttered release window from Avatar to the end of January 2026. There is significant work pending, and that’s why Alpha is releasing in April and not February.” Alpha is helmed by Shiv Rawail.