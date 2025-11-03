/Sweet Home star Song Kang's appearance at airport makes fans swoon: 'Our warm-hearted...' | Watch

Renowned South Korean actor Song Kang, who gained prominence after his portrayal in the show Love Alarm, made everyone go gaga. Followed by his breakthrough role in Sweet Home. The star made his first appearance since completing his military service and made everyone swoon with his.

Fans' reaction to Song Kang's appearance

Recently, Song Kang was seen departing for Shanghai through Incheon International Airport to attend an overseas event. The actor was sporting a brown suede jacket over a black t-shirt and denim pants. He completed his look with sneakers and a black backpack.

Soon, netizens couldn't contain their excitement and shared several videos and pictures on the social media platform. One user wrote, “Song Kang – Shanghai – ICN. Kangie at the Incheon Airport. He himself tried to receive as many fan letters as he could and put the car window down before leaving. Our warm-hearted puppy.”

Another user wrote, "South Korean actor Song Kang's outfits at Incheon International Airport."

“Song Kang at the airport after two years. Oh my god, my heart,” wrote the third user.

All about Song Kang

Song Kang made his acting debut with a supporting role in the 2017 rom-com series The Liar and His Lover. The same year, he was cast in the family drama Man in the Kitchen. He also appeared in two music videos: Sweet Summer Night by acoustic duo The Ade and Love Story by Suran.