AI Mahabharat leaves internet in splits as it features bedside table, photo of a person in suit: ‘Just missing a wireless charger’

A new version of the epic Mahabharata is now available on OTT. Mahabharat- Ek Dharmayudh is currently streaming on Jio Hotstar and claims to have been created completely with the help of artificial intelligence. So there are no sets and no actors- all are AI-generated images and scenes. The series has been attracting attention for all reasons. First, the show has been criticised for using AI completely at a time when most creators are fighting worldwide to keep AI usage minimal in filmmaking. And now, the show has left the internet in splits after someone found modern-looking furniture in a prehistoric mythological city of Hastinapur.

Bedside table in Hastinapur

The first episode of Mahabharat- Ek Dharmayudh was unveiled on October 25 and shows the birth of Prince Devvrat (later known as Bheeshma in the story) to Hastinapur’s King Shantanu and Goddess Ganga. One scene shows Ganga sitting a palace room with a young child. Viewers were quick to notice that the room looked quite plush and modern- complete with an ornate bed and curtains, and a modern-looking bedside table with drawers.

Now the table looked straight out of the 20th century, placed oddly in a period drama. While the table doesn’t feature prominently and is nowhere a part of the narrative, it still led to reactions online. Although it appeared in the background for only a few seconds, viewers were quick to screengrab it and share it on social media for laughs.

“Noticed this while watching AI Mahabharat, first episode. Just look at the bedside desk,” wrote a user and shared the screengrab.

Soon enough, hilarious reactions poured in for the gaffe. “Just missing a wireless charger,” pointed out one user. “Having second-hand embarrassment after realising that people are actually watching it,” wrote another user.

The viewers also pointed out other scenes from the show, questioning its authenticity. “AI-generated Mahabharat, I mean, were there engagement rings in earlier times in Hindu tradition?” asked another user.

“In one scene, there is a picture (on the bed wall) of a person wearing a suit,” pointed out a user.

About Mahabharat – Ek Dharmayudh

Based on the Hindu mythological epic Mahabharat, the weekly show is releasing only one episode every Friday on Jio Hotstar.

Speaking about the show at its trailer launch last month, Vijay Subramaniam, founder & group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said, “For many of us, the Mahabharat is more than just a story; it's the tales we grew up hearing from our parents and grandparents, stories that shaped our imagination and values. With AI Mahabharat, we get to experience those same timeless stories in a completely new way, brought to life through the power of modern AI technology.”