/Rapper Offset sued over allegedly punching a security guard; details inside

American rapper Offset has landed in legal trouble after a lawsuit was filed against him. As per reports, the 33-year-old was allegedly involved physical confrontation at a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary in March.

A security guard named Jim Sanchez has accused the rapper of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. As per TMZ, the guard claimed that Offset punched him when he requested an identification.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is the claim against Offset?

According to a report by Female First UK, the security guard alleged that the artist became “hostile and verbally confrontational” when asked for his ID. It further added that the matter escalated after Offset allegedly struck Sanchez in the face, and then the other members of the rapper's team reportedly joined in and “further assaulted and battered” him.

The security guard had suffered headaches and neck pain due to the assault and had to be transported to a hospital after the incident by the paramedics. Police were also informed about the matter; however, Offset and his team reportedly left before the officers arrived.

Offset's version of the story

Reportedly, Offset has denied all these claims, and a spokesperson for the rapper told media that he had just reached LAX from a flight and also had his ID with him. As per the rapper, he was preparing to show his ID when Sanchez “aggressively rushed” him. He also claims that the guard spat in his face, leading to the physical confrontation.

Though no detailed public response has been made regarding the lawsuit, his team has made it clear that the claims are false and the way he acted was only in self-defence.

The spokesperson for Offset also alleged that additional store security members were involved as well, and that mace was used on him and the people accompanying him.