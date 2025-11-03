/Did Jennifer Aniston make it official with Jim Curtis? Who is her 'cherished love'

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has "hard launched" her relationship with Jim Curtis and fans can't stop adoring the duo. On November 2, the 56 -56-year-old actress took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend on his birthday. She shared a black and white photo of her embracing Jim, officially making the romance public.

"Happy birthday my love. Cherished," she wrote while posting the photo. Jim Curtis, who is an author, hypnotherapist, and wellness coach, can be seen grinning widely in the picture as Aniston wraps her arms around him from behind. Fans flooded the comment section with good wishes, calling the duo "adorable", "crying, you guys are so sweet," "heart is exploding."

How did Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis meet?

Reportedly, Aniston and Curtis first spotted together in July 2025 when they were snapped getting cozy on a yacht during a vacation in Spain along with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. Later, they were also seen on double dates, at dinners in Malibu and New York, and at the premiere of The Morning Show Season 4.

According to PEOPLE, the pair were "casually dating and having fun." The source added that Curtis was "very different from anyone she’s dated before." However, the duo was introduced to each other by a mutual friend long before they started dating. The actress had already read his book and was familiar with the kind of work he does in wellness and life coaching.

Who is Jim Curtis

Jim Curtis, 49, has been working in the health and wellness industry for more than two decades. As per his website, he is on a mission to help people “step into the fullest version of themselves.” Curtis is renowned for his motivational and self-growth content on social media, including hypnotherapy and self-love tips.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, he opened up about finding love later in life: "You’re not old. First love yourself… When you love yourself, you will magnetize more love to you."

As per the PEOPLE reports, sources close to the couple say he has helped her “slow down” after years of juggling back-to-back projects. "She’s so used to going 100 miles an hour… He supports her in a way that feels new."

However, for Aniston fans, this is not unknown. In several public events, Curtis has been seen cheering for the actress, including a celebration for her haircare brand, LolaVie, and The Morning Show premiere in September.

For fans, this is different than Aniston’s past high-profile relationships as it has evolved quietly with soft launches on social media, low-key public outings, and no red-carpet appearances.

