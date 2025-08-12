/Jennifer Aniston says she was ‘mourning’ Matthew Perry before his death: ‘He’s out of that pain'



Friends star Matthew Perry's struggle with addiction was never hidden from the world. The actor, who played the beloved role of Chandler Bing in the 90s sitcom, died in Oct 2023 from a ketamine overdose. He was 54. Jennifer Aniston, who had been one of the close friends of Perry, has opened up about his death, saying that she had been mourning Perry's death long before he died.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress talked about Perry's struggle with addiction, and how not only she, but all the fellow cast members, including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, tried to help him.

“We did everything we could when we could,” Aniston said.

“But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight. As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better.”

The actress added, “I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”

Perry was vocal about his struggle with addiction. In his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” the late actor mentioned how his Friends co-stars helped him. In the book, he also mentioned that Aniston confronted him about his drinking on the Friends set.

“‘I know you’re drinking,’ she [Jennifer] said. … I was confused. ‘How can you tell?’ I said. I never worked drunk,” Perry shared.

“‘We can smell it,’ she [Jennifer] said, in a kind of weird but loving way, and the plural ‘we’ hit me like a sledgehammer.”

” ‘I know I’m drinking too much,’ I said, ‘but I don’t exactly know what to do about it,’ ” Perry wrote in his book.

How did Matthew Perry die?

Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Oct 28, 2023. In the autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office, it was revealed that he died from the acute effects of the anaesthetic Ketamine. The drowning, coronary artery disease were the contributing factors.

Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression. Following the death, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation to find the source of the ketamine that led to the actor's death.