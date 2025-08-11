Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers, ie, Nick, Joe, and Kevin, started off their showbiz career early in Disney. The nostalgia was felt by everyone after they all reunited for the opening night of their Jonas Brothers' 20th anniversary tour. The video of them has now gone viral on social media.

Viral video of Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers' performance

The tour's first show was held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The performance was extra special, since it was the home turf of brothers and Demi Lovato, turning out to be a special guest of the tour. They performed songs including Love Bug and SOS, but what excited fans was Joe Jonas' rendition of Gotta Find You before being joined by Demi Lovato on stage to perform This Is Me, later joining in for a duet.

Followed by Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato for a duet song from the movie Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, ie, Wouldn't Change a Thing. The duo was in sync and made fans nostalgic about the old times. Soon, excited fans took to social media platforms to express their happiness at being together. One user wrote, "Definitely dopeness displayed". Another user wrote, "These two sound amazing together". "Her recovery has been amazing, so happy to see her thriving", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Camp Rock is a 2008 musical television film directed by Matthew Diamond, which stars Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Meaghan Jette, and Alyson Stoner, among others. A sequel titled Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam was released in 2010.

All about Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are an American pop-rock band that was formed in 2005 and comprised of brothers: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas. They gained popularity from their appearances on Disney Channel and starred in the 2008 Disney original movie Camp Rock and its sequel.

So far, they have released six albums: It's About Time, Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, Happiness Begins, and The Album. In support of the record, the band announced the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, which commenced on August 10.

In 2008, the group was nominated for the Best New Artist award at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards and won the award for Breakthrough Artist at the American Music Awards.

Demi Lovato is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to prominence for playing Mitchie Torres in the musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). The former film's soundtrack contained "This Is Me", her debut single and duet with Joe Jonas, which topped the charts.