/Watch these 6 best K-Dramas in November 2025: The Manipulated, Nice to Not Meet You and more on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Viki

K-dramas are continuously entertaining the audience with their unique storylines and engaging plots. Here, we'll help you explore 6 of the best K-dramas to watch in November, as they are coming on various OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: 3 November
A rom-com drama that revolves around the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun, played by Lee Jung Jae, who has lost connection with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin, played by Lim Ji Yeon, a justice-obsessed political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk..
Where to watch: Viki
Release Date: 6 November
The story revolves around Baek Ah-jin, a famous actress who uses manipulation tactics to use others to achieve her goals without making any effort of her own. Her portrayal is depicted as a ruthless woman who doesn't care about anyone.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: 7 November
The drama is about two women, Eun Soo and Hee Soo, who plan to kill Hee Soo's rude husband. They both want to escape their difficult lives. However, as they get deeper into their plan, lies, guilt, and paranoia start to build. The plot twist is when a stranger learns about their secret and threatens them.
Where to watch: Viki
Release Date: 10 November
A story focuses on three female friends, one of whom is Jo Na-Jeong, who is a successful TV home shopping host but struggles after being a full-time housewife and mother. Second is Ku Ju-Young, a planning manager at an art centre, seemingly living a perfect life while struggling with infertility. Third is Lee Il-Li, a single deputy editor-in-chief at a fashion magazine, dreaming of marriage while focused on her career.
Where to watch: Hulu
Release Date: 5 November
The drama follows the story of an ordinary man named Tae Joong, who is sentenced to prison for a crime that he did not commit. Unfortunately, his life was turned upside down by the naive mastermind, Yo Han.
Where to watch: Viki
Release Date: 1 November
A romance drama that follows a duo of childhood friends, Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Gyeong, who unveil the long-buried secret about their first love.