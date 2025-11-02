LOGIN
Watch these 6 best K-Dramas in November 2025: The Manipulated, Nice to Not Meet You and more on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Viki

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Nov 02, 2025, 21:58 IST | Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 21:59 IST

K-dramas are continuously entertaining the audience with their unique storylines and engaging plots. Here, we'll help you explore 6 of the best K-dramas to watch in November, as they are coming on various OTT platforms.

6 best K-Dramas in November 2025
6 best K-Dramas in November 2025

Are you a K-drama lover and looking for something new to binge this November? Here is a curated list of gripping thrillers and some action-packed dramas that will definitely lighten up your mood. Here are the six best Korean dramas streaming on OTT platforms that you shouldn’t miss.

Nice to Not Meet You
Nice to Not Meet You

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 3 November

A rom-com drama that revolves around the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun, played by Lee Jung Jae, who has lost connection with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin, played by Lim Ji Yeon, a justice-obsessed political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk..

Dear X
Dear X

Where to watch: Viki

Release Date: 6 November

The story revolves around Baek Ah-jin, a famous actress who uses manipulation tactics to use others to achieve her goals without making any effort of her own. Her portrayal is depicted as a ruthless woman who doesn't care about anyone.

As you stood by
As you stood by

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: 7 November

The drama is about two women, Eun Soo and Hee Soo, who plan to kill Hee Soo's rude husband. They both want to escape their difficult lives. However, as they get deeper into their plan, lies, guilt, and paranoia start to build. The plot twist is when a stranger learns about their secret and threatens them.

Because there's no next life
Because there's no next life

Where to watch: Viki

Release Date: 10 November

A story focuses on three female friends, one of whom is Jo Na-Jeong, who is a successful TV home shopping host but struggles after being a full-time housewife and mother. Second is Ku Ju-Young, a planning manager at an art centre, seemingly living a perfect life while struggling with infertility. Third is Lee Il-Li, a single deputy editor-in-chief at a fashion magazine, dreaming of marriage while focused on her career.

The Manipulated
The Manipulated

Where to watch: Hulu

Release Date: 5 November

The drama follows the story of an ordinary man named Tae Joong, who is sentenced to prison for a crime that he did not commit. Unfortunately, his life was turned upside down by the naive mastermind, Yo Han.

Last Summer
Last Summer

Where to watch: Viki

Release Date: 1 November

A romance drama that follows a duo of childhood friends, Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Gyeong, who unveil the long-buried secret about their first love.

