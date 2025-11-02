/D4vd case: Private investigator give major update in death of Celeste Rivas

The private investigator in the case of singer D4vd has given some major updates on this. The body of Celeste Rivas was found in the singer's registered Tesla car.
American singer and songwriter David Anthony, aka D4vd, has garnered attention ever since his name was connected to the death of a 15-year-old, Celeste Rivas, whose decomposed body was found in his registered car. With a lot of chatter going around about the case, the private investigator, who has been so involved in this, has reportedly made some major breakthroughs in his investigation.
Private investigator Steve Fischer took to his X profile and revealed his latest findings in the case. On Saturday, he shared that the cause of death could be known very soon.
“It appears, based on tracking LA County Medical Examiner cases, that most of the deaths previously listed as deferred (likely pending toxicology results) now have established causes and manners of death through about September 1st or 2nd,” Fischer wrote. This suggests that a determination in Rivas' case could be forthcoming within the next ten days, he added. Thus, one might expect some more information around November 10. “This suggests we could see a determination in the #CelesteRivasHernandez case within the next 10 days,” he wrote.
He further added, “This does not necessarily mean the full autopsy report will be completed by then.” He went on to explain that an initial classification would likely be made of both the cause of death and the manner of death. This could include homicide, natural causes, suicide, accidental, or undetermined. This assumes her case timeline is consistent with other recent cases at the Medical Examiner’s Office,” the private investigator concluded. Although the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office has yet to determine a cause of death.
According to a report by Fox KTVU, private investigator Steve Fischer revealed in an interview with Law & Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber, "There's definitely evidence that we've collected that helps the timeline. We now have a much better understanding of when that Tesla arrived at the final parking spot."
He further said, "I do have surveillance from different houses in the different neighbourhoods showing the Tesla being moved. I'm not even saying the LAPD didn't have that. I'm sure they did, but we wanted to make sure."