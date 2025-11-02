/Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan schools Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur, 'This is worse than..."

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed certain contestants for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur. Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were directly called out by the host for repeatedly making derogatory remarks about fellow housemate Ashnoor's weight.

Salman Khan exposes Tanya and Neelam

In the promo shared by JioHotsar and later in the episode, Salman asked both the contestants for their opinion on Ashnoor, to which they gave diplomatic answers. Then the actor went on to reveal what they had said behind her back, calling Ashnoor “dinosaur,” “haathi (elephant),” “moti,” and even remarking that they would have “looked better” in the clothes she wore.

What Salman said

“Yeh haq kisne diya aapko? (Who gave you the right to say such things?)” He further added that in all the years of Bigg Boss, “This is worse than abusing someone.” Tanya initially declined, remembering her statements. However, after Salman insisted that he could show the footage as proof, she apologised.

Ashnoor breaks down

Before Salman Khan revealed Tanya's derogatory remarks, Ashnoor had no idea about the extent of the comments. She was left shocked, and the actress broke down, revealing how she has struggled with body image issues since childhood.

“I had hormonal imbalance; I used to bloat up in stressful situations. There was a stage where I developed eating disorders. I starved myself. Before entering this house, I lost 9 kgs, but stress again made my body react. I haven’t touched junk food since I was 14.”

Calling out Tanya directly, Ashnoor said, “If you call yourself a spiritual influencer who cares for people, and then you shame someone behind their back, you are shaming everyone who has body issues. So, shame on you, Tanya.”

Kunickaa Sadanand also on the radar of Salman

Salman slammed Kunickaa Sadanand as well. The host accused her of encouraging the toxic remarks and not stopping Tanya and Neelam. According to Salman, the trio even justified their remarks by comparing Ashnoor to older women and stating she “should know what to eat.”

Other contestants support Ashnoor

Several other contestants, including Pranit More and Abhishek Bajaj, supported Ashnoor and revealed that she is extremely diet-conscious and works really hard for her health. Abhishek said, “She barely eats; such comments deeply affect her.”

Double elimination in the Bigg Boss house

The episode also showcased the season’s second double elimination. Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were evicted after they received the lowest votes. Bigg Boss 19 airs daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.

Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha are the remaining contestants who are currently fighting for the trophy.

