/Does Salman Khan charge ₹150 crore for Bigg Boss 19? Producer Rishi Negi addresses the rumour

Recently, there has been a lot of speculation around the fees of Salman Khan for hosting Bigg Boss 19. Many reports claim that Bollywood's Bhaijaan charges anywhere between Rs 150 and Rs 200 crore per season, causing a buzz among the fans. Recently, producer Rishi Negi responded to the claim.

Producer Rishi Negi on Salman Khan's fees for Bigg Boss 19

In a conversation with India Today, Rishi Negi, CEO of Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, addressed the speculations but chose not to confirm the numbers. "This contract is between him and JioHotstar, so I am not privy to that,” he said. He further stated, "Whatever the rumour is, whatever it is, he is worth every penny. For me, as long as he is there on my weekend, I am a happy person."

Rishi Negi on other rumours

Talking about viewers accusing Salman of allegedly being biased for certain contestants, Rishi said, "He does try to catch the episodes, and when he doesn’t, he watches an hour or two of the big points of footage. He also takes feedback from people close to him who follow the show."

Negi added that audience responses are considered by both the makers and the host before weekend episodes are shot, “so, putting all of that together is how we stitch the weekend. These accusations are nothing new.”

Now coming to the rumours that Salman is fed cues through an earpiece, the producer dismissed the theory outright, "It’s not possible to make Salman say anything he doesn’t believe in."

Salman Khan has grown a deep connection with Bigg Boss, revealed Negi, bashing all the speculations about the actor quitting the show, "Now even he has a huge emotional connection with Bigg Boss,” Negi said. “You see it on stage - when he gets involved in a discussion or a mudda, it comes from within.”

However, in some seasons, he has felt exhausted, "Some seasons he has said, ‘I can’t do any more,’ but thankfully he always says yes," Rishi further adds. “But much before we go on the floor, we go sit with him, talk to him, brief him on the broadcasting that we are doing - all of that.”

Salman Khan's connection with Bigg Boss

The actor joined the show as host in Season 4, then co-hosted the next season with Sanjay Dutt. Since then, he has been the face of Bigg Boss, even though sometimes Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor have taken his place temporarily. So, whether Salman Khan is paid the staggering amount or not, fans agree that Bigg Boss is incomplete without him.

Bigg Boss 19 streams daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.