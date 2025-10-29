LOGIN
  Jawan, Don, Om Shaanti Om: 10 must-watch Shah Rukh Khan movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Published: Oct 29, 2025, 13:54 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 13:54 IST

King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is turning 60. The National Award winner has achieved great heights in his life and ruled the box office with his films for decades. Here are some SRK movies that you can stream on OTT platforms to celebrate the actor. 

Best of Shah Rukh Khan's movies to watch

Shah Rukh Khan is a global heartthrob and one of the most renowned movie stars in the world. King Khan has maintained relevance for decades, garnering immense fame and love that transcends far beyond India. On the special occasion of his 60th birthday, let's look back at his 10 movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms.

Don
Don

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie revolves around Vijay, an exact lookalike of the criminal named Don, who is hired by DCP D'Silva in order to reveal Don's secrets. But the plot takes its turn after D'Silva dies, and Vijay struggles to reclaim his real identity.

Main Hoon Na
Main Hoon Na

Where to watch: Netflix

King played Ram in the movie, who has been given orders to go undercover as a college student to protect a general's daughter from a rogue soldier. Besides the mission, he intends to fulfil his dying father's last wish to reconcile with his estranged family.

Raees
Raees

Where to watch: Netflix

The film centres on Raees Alam, a Robinhood of sorts, who builds an empire from scratch by selling liquor in the dry state of Gujarat. To survive and keep his trade running, Raees decides to safeguard his empire from Majumdar, the cop assigned to nab him.

Pathaan
Pathaan

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Multi-starrer movie that focuses on a Pakistani general who hires a private terror outfit to conduct attacks in India, while Pathaan, an Indian secret agent, is on a mission to form a special unit of his own to protect the nation.

Om Shanti Om
Om Shanti Om

Where to watch: Netflix

The film narrates the story of Om, a junior film artist, who falls in love with Shantipriya, played by Deepika Padukone, a renowned actress, but is unfortunately killed while trying to save her from a fire accident. A story of rebirth and reincarnation, the film was helmed by Farah Khan and marked Deepika Padukone's debut in Bollywood.

Jawan
Jawan

Where to watch: Netflix

The national award-winning movie centres on Azad, played by Khan, who is motivated by a personal vendetta to stop societal wrongdoings. He leads a team of female inmates to commit crimes aimed at exposing corruption and injustice. He faces a brutal outlaw with no fear, responsible for causing immense suffering to many.

Kal Ho Naa Ho
Kal Ho Naa Ho

Where to watch: Netflix

Shah Rukh plays Aman, a man who moves into Naina's neighbourhood and changes her and her family's life for the better. The film also featured Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan.

Karan Arjun
Karan Arjun

Where to watch: ZEE5

The film is about Durga's two sons, Karan and Arjun, played by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively, who set out on the mission to take revenge for their father's death, only to be killed by their evil uncle. Years later, the two are reincarnated and unite to seek revenge for Durga.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The iconic film had Khan playing Raj, who meets Simran, played by Kajol, during a trip in Europe and gradually falls in love. However, the twist in their story comes as Simran leaves for India to get married to someone else. Raj follows her to India, to win her back and get her family's blessings for their marriage.

Veer-Zaara
Veer-Zaara

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Indian pilot, Veer, falls in love for Pakistani girl, Zaara, played by Preity Zinta. Veer makes the ultimate sacrifice and spends years in a Pakistani prison falsely implicated in a case just to save Zaara's family honour and she waits for him at his ancestral village in India.

