/Baseer Ali opens up about his eviction from Bigg Boss 19, says ‘I was too much for the show’

Contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama’s elimination from Bigg Boss 19 shocked most, as they were considered strong contenders for the finale. Baseer has now reacted to his eviction and admitted that he considered himself to be one of the top 5 contestants of this season of Bigg Boss. The model-turned-reality TV star also stated he was disappointed with all his fellow contestants in the show.

What Baseer shared

In an AMA session posted on the Instagram Stories of Colors TV, Baseer was asked to talk about his overall journey on the show. Baseer responded, saying, “Sure (smiles). I was expecting myself to at least land up in the finale… Top 5, Top 6. It was clear that they were never going to let me win, lift that trophy.”

He added that he was “too much for the show.”

“My honesty, my aura, my personality were maybe a bit too much compared to the other contestants this season,” added Baseer.

When asked who supported him the most, Baseer said none, and when if there was anyone who disappointed him the most, he said, ‘All.’

He also shared his love for the fans who supported him and asked them not to be disheartened by his eviction.

About the eviction

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated from the reality show. Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Nehal and Baseer were in the danger zone while Gaurav and Pranit survived; the other two had to exit the show. Their eviction left everyone shocked, including host Salman Khan, who said, “I am quite shocked myself. But based on the votes, both of you have received the lowest count and thus both of you have to leave the house.”

Will he re-enter Bigg Boss 19?