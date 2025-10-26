/Alpha: Will Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan join Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller?

The excitement around Yash Raj Films’ next Spy Universe film, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, is soaring, and for good reason. Rumours are rife that superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan might make cameo appearances in the high-octane actioner. If true, this could mark one of the biggest crossover moments in Bollywood’s expanding spy franchise.

Shah Rukh Khan in Alpha?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, YRF head Aditya Chopra has personally reached out to Shah Rukh Khan to appear as Pathaan in Alpha. The cameo is reportedly being crafted to set up the storyline for Pathaan 2, the next big instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.

As per the report, “Aditya Chopra has picked up the call on Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Alpha. He has designed a special part for him that leads to Pathaan 2. Shah Rukh Khan has asked for some time to think it over, as he has allotted bulk dates to King at the moment.”

The report further claims that Aditya has requested Shah Rukh to allocate three to four days of shooting in early November. While the actor has blocked the entire month for Siddharth Anand’s King, he is reportedly trying to reschedule his commitments to make the cameo possible.

If scheduling conflicts persist, reports suggest SRK might shoot for a post-credit sequence instead of a full-fledged scene. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation from Yash Raj Films or Shah Rukh’s team.

Salman Khan as Tiger?

The buzz doesn’t end with Shah Rukh. Reports also hint that Salman Khan may reprise his role as Tiger for a brief appearance in Alpha. However, sources close to the production clarify that Salman will only come on board if the cameo matches the impact of his appearance in Pathaan.

“Adi is keen to bring Tiger back for a special crossover scene, but the writing has to justify it,” the insider added. “He will approach Salman once the sequence is at par with Tiger’s Pathaan cameo.”

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks a historic first for the YRF Spy Universe as its first female-led espionage thriller. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, the film promises sleek action, emotional depth, and powerful storytelling.

The movie is slated for a theatrical release on December 25, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The YRF Spy Universe, which began with Ek Tha Tiger, reached new heights with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (2023). While earlier hits like Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan built massive anticipation, recent entries like Tiger 3 and War 2 have faced lukewarm responses.

Shah Rukh Khan’s busy schedule with King

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Siddharth Anand’s King, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The high-budget action drama has already generated major buzz and is expected to release in 2026.