/Bhuvan Bam to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, details inside

Actor, singer, and digital creator Bhuvan Bam is officially making his Bollywood debut, and that too under none other than Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The popular YouTuber confirmed the news by sharing a photo of his signed “Artist Agreement” with Dharma on Instagram, marking a major leap in his career.

Bhuvan Bam announces his Bollywood debut

After months of speculation, Bhuvan finally made it official with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a photo of the agreement, he wrote, “Sapne dekho doston, poore ho jaate hain (Dream big, friends. Dreams really do come true).” Expressing gratitude to his fans, he added, “Wouldn’t have been possible without your support. Need your blessings always.”

His announcement quickly took over social media, with fans flooding the comments section to celebrate his big milestone.

Celebrities cheer for Bhuvan’s big step

The entertainment industry also joined in congratulating the digital star. Filmmaker Guneet Monga reacted with heart emojis, while content creator Kusha Kapila called him “truly a trailblazer.” Actor Rajkummar Rao said, “Bahut Bahut mubarak mere bhai. Uncle Aunty’s blessings and your hard work is paying off.”

Details about his debut film

According to reports, Bhuvan will star alongside Wamiqa Gabbi in a romantic comedy tentatively titled Kuku Ki Kundali. The film is being directed by Sharan Sharma, known for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The project is said to blend humour and romance in Dharma’s signature storytelling style, making it one of the most-anticipated upcoming releases.

When Karan Johar accidentally let the secret slip

Interestingly, Bhuvan’s Bollywood debut was unintentionally revealed earlier by Karan Johar himself. During a live conversation with comedian Zarna Garg, the filmmaker mentioned, “He’s been one of the biggest YouTubers and now he’s doing a film for us as the lead actor.”

Realizing his slip-up, Johar immediately apologized, saying, “I think I f***ed up big time. It was a big secret and a big reveal at our end. Bhuvan, I’m so sorry, I don’t know how it just came out of my mouth!” The moment soon went viral across social media, fueling speculation until Bhuvan’s official announcement.

From BB Ki Vines to Bollywood

Bhuvan Bam first rose to fame through his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, where his unique combination of humour, storytelling, and relatability made him one of India’s most influential digital stars. He later starred in web series such as Taaza Khabar and Dhindora, proving his versatility as an actor and writer. Now, his collaboration with Dharma Productions marks a defining moment in his journey.