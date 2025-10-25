Satish Shah, the veteran actor who brought joy to countless audiences through his comedy roles, passed away on October 25 at the age of 74.

Best known for his role as Indravadan in the iconic TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, he left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with his impeccable timing and memorable characters.

His performances, whether as the commissioner in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro or Professor Rasai in Main Hoon Na, showcased his versatility and charm.

Veteran actor Satish Shah passes away due to kidney failure

In recent months, Shah faced serious health challenges, including kidney-related issues that led to a transplant. Sadly, he developed an infection that ultimately led to his decline, and according to the medical certification, he passed away due to septic shock.

Shah’s manager told BBC Hindi that the actor breathed his last at 2:30 pm today. He had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago and had been unwell ever since.



Tributes pour in for Satish Shah

After the news of his passing away broke, tributes from fans, friends, and colleagues within the industry have been pouring in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Shah, ‘true legend of Indian entertainment’. In a post shared on X, PM Modi wrote,"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Notable Bollywood director Karan Johar expressed his condolences on Instagram with the message “Om Shanti' accompanied by the folding hands emoji.

Director Farah Khan, who had worked with Shah on Main Hoon Na, paid tribute to the actor, saying, “Rest in peace. Dearest Satish, you were a joy to know and work with. Will miss u sending me memes and jokes every day.”

Ameesha Patel, who shared the screen with Shah in her debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, expressed her condolences in a post, reading, “I am heartbroken to hear this tragic news! I had the honor of working with him in my first film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. A talented actor and an even better human being! Om Shanti.”