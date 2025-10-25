/Satish Shah’s career full of smiles: From Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Satish Shah will be remembered for his prolifc performances across different genres, but his comic roles is the highlight of his decades long career.
Satish Shah, veteran Bollywood and television actor, passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2025, due to kidney failure in Mumbai. He was 74 years old.
Born as Satish Ravilal Shah in a Kutchi Gujarati family from Mandvi, Shah stepped into acting in the 1970s with small roles. However, he got his first big project in 1978 with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. But his real breakthrough came in 1983 with the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.
Shah has left behind a legacy that will make generations to come laugh. Whether it is as Indravadan in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, or as the professor in Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na, he always had a charm to stand out with his comic brilliance.
In Kundan Shah's satirical black comedy, Shah played the role of D'Mello, a corrupt municipal commissioner. His performance in the movie not only catapulted him to stardom but also added more entertainment value to the film.
In the 1980s, Shah went on to appear in several films and projects such as Apne Apne, Aag Aur Shola, and Hatim Tai, where he played supporting characters and shone through his performances, winning every frame.
In the 1990s, he was part of several star-studded movies such as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Salman Khan's Judwaa, and Govinda's Hero No. 1, among others.
After appearing in several movies, Satish Shah played the role of Indravadan Sarabhai in a television show, which was truly a turning point in his career. What movies could not accomplish for him, a serial did, building a completely new image and making him a household name and a recognized figure.