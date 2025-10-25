/Satish Shah's health woes: Infection after kidney transplant, suffered a heart attack earlier

The heartbreaking news of actor Satish Shah's passing has sent shockwaves throughout the industry, affecting his friends and family deeply.

The versatile 74-year-old actor was well-known for his comedic roles in several TV shows and films, including "Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai," "Main Hoon Na," and "Bhoothnath."

In recent years, he had been staying away from the limelight and was dealing with health issues related to his kidneys.

Satish Shah’s health struggles: ‘Underwent kidney transplant’

On October 25, Shah passed away at his home in Mumbai. Although he was taken to Hinduja Hospital, he had already passed away by the time he arrived.

Following the announcement of Shah's death, the entire entertainment industry expressed their grief. Producer JD Majethia, who had a close relationship with Shah, also mourned the loss. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Majethia revealed that Shah had been unwell for several months and had undergone a kidney transplant.

“Satish Shah was not feeling well for the past few months. Unka kidney transplant hua tha, and infection hogaya (He underwent a kidney transplant and later developed an infection). He was on the road to recovery initially, but later developed an infection,” JD said.

He continued, “However, I spoke to him the day before yesterday, he was sounding so healthy and positive. He was talking about shooting something in November. But God had other plans.”

Speaking to Screen, actor Parmeet Sethi also talked about Shah's health struggles, revealing that he had a week heart, and he has also suffered a heart attack earlier.

Talking about his co-star, he shared, “I knew his heart was weak. He had a heart attack earlier too. I am very shocked. We were not in touch, but we worked on a couple of films together. He was one of the most loved people on set. He always had some anecdotes about his theater days. He had such great camaraderie with Shah Rukh Khan during DDLJ. He was so fond of guns, and he was a very fit guy. He could do some exercises on set and make us wonder how he did it despite the weight on him. He was so good. He was electric on set–so much fun. I am so sad that he has gone so prematurely; this is not the age to go.”