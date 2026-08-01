/WWE SummerSlam 2026 Match Card: Night 1 & Night 2 schedule, main events & full lineup

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is just a sleep away, and pro-wrestling fans cannot wait to get a glimpse of their favourite in-ring superstars at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis over the weekend. The two-night affair promises to be unpredictable, wild and full of quality action – all that is synonymous with SummerSlam – the second grandest WWE PLE (Premium Live Event) after WrestleMania. Several A-listers, including the OTC Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Brock Lesnar, are lined up to grace Night 1 and Night 2, with challengers like Seth Rollins and Oba Femi waiting to steal all the spotlight.

While a few names, including The Rock, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, are expected to make their presence felt in some capacity during the PLE, the fans would also witness debutants like Nick Aldis taking on Gunther in perhaps the match of SummerSlam 2026 Night 1.



Here we take a look at the full match card of Night 1 and Night 2, including the main event of the biggest party of the summer – WWE SummerSlam 2026.

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Full Match Card of WWE SummerSlam 2026

Night 1 Full Match Card

The Bella Twins & Paige vs Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys vs The Bloodline (The Usos & Jacob Fatu)

Gunther vs Nick Aldis

Hell in a Cell: Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan vs Iyo Sky

Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes (MAIN EVENT)

Night 2 Full Match Card

Dominik Mysterio vs Danhausen

Sami Zayn vs Finn Bálor

United States Championship: Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin

Intercontinental Championship: Penta vs Chad Gable

Interim WWE Women's Championship (ladder match): Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill vs Charlotte Flair vs Chelsea Green vs TBD

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins (MAIN EVENT)

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