/Trump warns US could see migrant ‘invasion’ of Spain if Democrats win midterms

US President Donald Trump held a Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday where he compared Thursday’s surge of around 50,000 migrants into the Spanish city of Ceuta to an “invasion,” and warned that the same will happen to the United States “except worse” if Republicans do not win the midterm elections in November.

Trump suggested the moment should be taken as a warning to US voters as midterm elections near.

“You know I saw Spain yesterday and I watched the catastrophe that took place. It looks like an invasion of a country by hundreds of thousands of people,” Trump said. “And that same thing is going to happen to us if the Republicans don’t get elected. Except worse, much bigger.”

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Trump also criticized Spain’s left-wing government led by Pedro Sánchez, claiming the country’s “weak law, bad management” is to blame.

Trump said the migrant surge into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta is going to be “a talking point for the midterms” for the Republican Party. The president said that without Republicans in power, “our country will be invaded at levels that made Spain look small time” and what happened “will look good compared to what’s going to happen to the United States.”

Trump has been repeatedly criticising European policies on immigration as being too lax. At Friday’s cabinet meeting, he described the deadly migrant crossings as a “catastrophe” and said that migrants are “invading” Spain as a result of “very liberal law.”

Spain is grappling to respond after some 60,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into Spain’s tiny Ceuta territory in the past 24 hours.

According to the Spanish government, roughly half of them have already made their way back voluntarily.

Trump also said that the US will be hitting Iran “very hard” if they dobn’t change their tune.

“We’ll be hitting them,” Trump said. “We’ll be hitting them very hard. And you know at some point, they’re going to say, ‘We just can’t take it anymore’.”