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  • /1 migrant Killed, another injured after terrorists open fire on non-local workers in Kulgam

1 migrant Killed, another injured after terrorists open fire on non-local workers in Kulgam

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 21:36 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 21:44 IST
1 migrant Killed, another injured after terrorists open fire on non-local workers in Kulgam

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Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the terrorists involved.

One non-local worker was killed and another was injured after terrorists opened fire on them in the Kellam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday evening.

According to officials, the attackers targeted two non-local workers in Kellam. Both victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The injured worker was later referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for advanced treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir's top police official said "Fire on two non-locals in Kellam; one is dead, while the other is undergoing treatment."

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Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the terrorists involved.

(This is a developing story)


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About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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