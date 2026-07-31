One non-local worker was killed and another was injured after terrorists opened fire on them in the Kellam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday evening.

According to officials, the attackers targeted two non-local workers in Kellam. Both victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The injured worker was later referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for advanced treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir's top police official said "Fire on two non-locals in Kellam; one is dead, while the other is undergoing treatment."

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Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the terrorists involved.

(This is a developing story)