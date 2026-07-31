/Maharashtra Cyber files FIR over alleged AI-morphed videos targeting PM Modi, Piyush Goyal

Maharashtra Cyber Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the alleged circulation of deepfake and AI-morphed videos targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on social media platforms.

The case follows a complaint filed by Beena Jayesh Gogri, a 55-year-old BJP social media co-coordinator from Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

According to the FIR, Gogri came across a video on July 25 that was posted by a Facebook account named "Maharashtra Dharm". The video allegedly attributed provocative and hateful remarks to Piyush Goyal, including the statement, "These cockroaches should be hanged in public."

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The complainant later cross-checked the footage and found that the original video from the event had allegedly been altered, edited or generated using AI. According to the complaint, the changes distorted the minister's actual statement and misled viewers.

The video in question allegedly showed Piyush Goyal during a protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi. The protesters had demanded the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

The development came amid discussions between CJP representatives and central ministers. Following the talks, the government assured the protesters that it would not initiate legal action against them.

Accounts under probe

The investigation has identified several Facebook profiles and Instagram handles allegedly involved in sharing offensive, morphed images and derogatory content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Facebook profiles named in the complaint include those of Karan Gaikar, Adv Raavindra Raaje, Pravin Kurud, Santosh Solapurkar and 'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya'. The Instagram handles under scrutiny include @ambedkar_for_india and laksh_news_.

According to the complaint, the posts contained objectionable images, false claims and abusive language targeting constitutional authorities. The content allegedly aimed to provoke public unrest and defame the officials.

FIR under BNS, IT Act

Maharashtra Cyber Police have registered the case under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The FIR includes Sections 318(2), 336, 352, 353(1), 353(2), 356(1) and 356(2) of the BNS, along with Sections 66D and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Cyber officials have secured digital evidence as part of the investigation. They have also approached social media platforms to identify the administrators of the accounts, trace the original uploaders and examine the technical tools allegedly used to create the AI-morphed content.