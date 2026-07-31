/India demands international scrutiny of Pakistan’s actions in PoJK as civilian deaths mount

New Delhi: India has strongly condemned the “ruthless” crackdown by Pakistani occupying forces on peaceful protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). More than 40 civilians have been killed and many others seriously injured in the crackdown on protests amid internet shut down.

Speaking at a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Pakistani establishment “continues to unleash ruthless force against peaceful civilians in PoJK.”

He described the violence as evidence of “absolute disdain for the innocent people” of the region.

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The protests, which began in early June 2026 and intensified around elections, have been driven by local grievances over governance, economic hardship, electricity prices and the structure of the assembly.

Demonstrations have been organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee, a civil society group that has been banned by Islamabad, and branded as a terror organisation.

Mr Jaiswal pointed to recent comments by Pakistani officials as further proof of the establishment’s hostility. He noted that Pakistan’s Defence Minister had “branded the protesting civilians as enemies.”

Adding to the criticism, Mr Jaiswal highlighted remarks by the Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Political Affairs, who “openly admitted that the very ‘mujahideen’ that Pak establishment trained, armed and sent to bleed India have now turned their guns inward, weaponizing themselves against the state.”

Pakistan in the past has trained groups of men for carrying out terror attacks in India.

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The Indian foreign ministry spokesperson dismissed the ongoing elections in the region as a “humiliating rejection of the Pak Establishment.”

He said people living under what he termed a “violent regime” had called on international organisations for an independent investigation into the “unlawful killings.”

“We urge that the international community should scrutinise Pakistan’s actions and hold it accountable for its atrocities,” Mr Jaiswal said.

The unrest has drawn concern from human rights groups. Amnesty International has called for an independent probe into the use of lethal force and urged the restoration of basic services.

The international community has so far issued limited formal responses, though the growing casualty figures and official statements from both sides are likely to keep the situation under close watch. In fact, in the UK, 50 MPs have written a joint letter to UK foreign secretary as the situation in the region remains concerning.