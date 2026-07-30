/215 academics pen open letter, slam Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘cow urine expert’ remark on IIT Madras director V Kamakoti

Deeply hurt by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s remarks on IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, terming him a ‘gaumutra visheshagya’ (cow urine expert) after he was named a member of the high-powered task-force on exam reforms, over 200 vice chancellors, former vice chancellors and academics have written an open letter, condemning her for undermining the academic credentials of a distinguished scientist.

They said her comment undermined academic discourse and could deter scholars from public debate.

The vice chancellors highlighted Prof Kamakoti’s academic and research contributions, noting that he heads one of India’s leading scientific and technological institutions.

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“... We write to express our disappointment over your reported remark describing IIT Madras Director Professor V. Kamakoti as a ‘gaumutra expert’. Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterization raises concerns that go far beyond one individual,” the open letter read.

‘Dismissing a scholar risks undermining scientific temper’

“To dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop. Our scientists, scholars, and educators deserve to know that they can participate in public debate without fear of being reduced to dismissive labels,” the academics said in the three-page open letter.

“Professor Kamakoti is the head of one of India’s foremost scientific and technological institutions. He has M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras. He has published over 150 research papers and has been involved in over 50 R&D projects.”

“He has several honours and accolades to his name, including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award and the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association Techno Visionary Award. He has been the guiding force behind India's first industry grade microprocessor. Needless to say, he is one of the top tech brains of the country,” the letter reads.

The academics also highlighted his role in guiding the development of India’s first industry-grade microprocessor.

The open letter signed by 215 academics said history shows ideas once considered implausible eventually found scientific validation, while many widely accepted beliefs were later discarded.

‘Criticise and challenge, but do not diminish scholarship’

The comment went beyond criticism of an individual and raised broader concerns about the treatment of scholars and the dignity of India’s academic institutions, they added.

“Equally troubling is the message such remarks send to India’s academic and research community. Our scientists, scholars, and educators deserve to know that they can participate in public debate without fear of being reduced to dismissive labels. Criticise their arguments, challenge their evidence, demand higher standards of proof, but do not diminish scholarship itself.”

Calling her remark “deeply disappointing”, the vice chancellors said Parliament should remain a forum where ideas are debated with rigour and disagreements are expressed with dignity.

‘Mockery not a substitute for reasoned engagement’

“In a democracy, disagreement is essential. Mockery is not a substitute for reasoned engagement,” they said.

Priyanka Gandhi made the remarks during her speech on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Although she did not mention any name, her remarks were widely understood to be directed at Kamakoti.

“The Radhakrishna Committee was also formed to bring in reforms. Till date, none of its recommendations have been implemented,” she said, adding, “And now this new committee has an ex-IB chief, an owner of an IT company, and also a ‘gaumutra visheshgya’ (cow urine expert). What do they know about education?”